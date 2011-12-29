* Euro zone fears, weak output data weigh in early trade
* Year-end window-dressing bids lend market support
* Banking shares, steelmakers retreat
By Joonhee Yu
SEOUL, Dec 29 Seoul shares were steady
near midday on Thursday, as earlier losses on resurfacing
worries over the euro zone debt crisis and weaker than expected
manufacturing data were erased by year-end window-dressing bids.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) inched
0.14 percent lower at 1,822.53 points as of 0300 GMT.
"Although euro-zone debt concerns are providing a drag,
losses are likely to be limited, with trading seen rangebound
between 1,800-1,835 as investors engage in the traditional
practice of window-dressing with only two trading days remaining
this year," said Bae Sung-young, a market analyst at Hyundai
Securities.
He noted the market had posted gains on nine of the 11 last
trading days of the year since 2000.
Falls were led by bank shares on renewed concerns that the
euro zone's persistent debt problems could hurt lenders, with
Shinhan Financial Group down 1.37 percent and Hana
Financial Group shedding 0.99 percent.
The euro hit near one-year low against the dollar and a
10-year low against the yen as data showed banks were hoarding
cash recently lent out by the European Central Bank, dashing
initial hopes that the measures would aid the region's liquidity
crunch.
Steelmakers, seen as volatile to changes in economic cycles,
were also hit, with POSCO dipping 1.3 percent and
Hyundai Steel Co falling 1.15 percent.
South Korea's November factory output fell short of
expectations according to data released before markets opened,
highlighting the vulnerability of Asia's fourth-largest economy
to cooling demand and export reliance.
Shares in security software firm Ahnlab Inc
bucked the wider trend, soaring 12.99 percent on reports that
founder and chairman Ahn Cheol-Soo was preparing to run in
presidential elections next year.
On Thursday, Hyundai Motor Group announced that it would
boost R&D expenditures by 10.9 percent next year to 5.1 trillion
won ($4.41 billion).
Shares in Hyundai Motor Group units reversed earlier losses
following the news, with Hyundai Motor Co trading
flat and Kia Motors Corp up 1.21 percent.
Offshore investors were net sellers, offloading 61.8 billion
won ($53.48 million) worth of shares and poised to snap a
four-day buying streak, while institutions snapped up a net 55.1
billion won worth.
($1 = 1155.6500 Korean won)
(Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)