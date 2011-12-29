* Window-dressing bids prop up market despite macro downside

* KOSPI down 11 pct for the year on debt crisis, slow recovery

* Banks and brokerages post heaviest annual losses by sector

By Joonhee Yu

SEOUL, Dec 29 Seoul shares ended flat on Thursday, the last trading day of 2011, as early losses on fresh euro zone debt jitters and lackluster output data were reversed on steady institutional buying, but posted a yearly loss.

"Although there were negative macro indicators providing downward pressure, shares were propped up by year-end, window-dressing bids from institutional investors," said Lee Eun-taek, a strategist at Dongbu Securities.

"There is a lot of lingering uncertainty ahead of the maturity of European bonds in February and March, so trading will likely be cautious and subdued for the time being."

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) inched up 0.03 percent to close at 1,825.74, losing 11 percent on the year.

Despite the KOSPI reaching an all-time record high of 2,228.96 on May 2, the second half of the year was marred by renewed debt troubles in the euro zone and signs of slowdown in the U.S. economy.

By sector, brokerage firms posted the steepest annual fall with a 44.8 percent loss in the industry sub-index, battered by volatility in the second half highlighted by a global stock market plunge in August.

Bank shares followed close behind with a 33.58 percent decline, as the widening sovereign debt crisis in the euro zone triggered fears of financial contagion.

Defensive shares were a rare bright spot, with food and beverage firms gaining 22.59 percent this year.

"Looking into early next year, we are still seeing a lot of downside risks unless the (European Central Bank) takes a much more aggressive stance, without which the current debt crisis is unlikely to be solved," said Kim Hak-kyun, an analyst at Daewoo Securities.

Italian bond yields, aided by the European Central Bank's recent funding measures, are expected to ease lower from record highs during Thursday's benchmark auction but doubt lingers whether the EU's progress of reforms can catch up its debt-riddled members' refinancing needs.

South Korea's factory output unexpectedly shrank in November, adding to concerns about the health of the global economy and the vulnerability of Asia's fourth largest economy to cyclical swings.

Retail shares led gainers on the day, with Lotte Shopping , South Korea's largest retailer by market value, up 0.74 percent, while Hyundai Department Store gained 3.82 percent.

Shares in Hyundai Engineering & Construction Co Ltd erased earlier losses to end 1.15 percent higher after the company announced it had won a 704 billion won ($609.2 million) domestic order for a thermal power plant.

Security software firm Ahnlab Inc soared 14.97 percent on reports that founder and chairman Ahn Cheol-Soo was preparing to run in presidential elections next year.

Institutional investors bought a net 190.6 billion won worth of shares, one of their largest daily net purchases in the last three weeks, while offshore investors sold 14.4 billion won worth, snapping a four-day buying streak.

The KOSPI 200 closed 0.03 percent lower while the junior KOSDAQ index finished 1 percent higher.

South Korean financial markets will be closed on Friday and will open one hour later usual on Monday, the first trading session of 2012.

Move on day +0.03 pct

12-month high 2,231.47 27 April 2011

12-month low 1,644.11 26 September 2011

Change on yr -10.99 pct

All-time high 2,231.47 27 April 2011

All-time low 93.10 6 January 1981

($1 = 1155.6500 Korean won) (Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)