SEOUL, Jan 2 Seoul shares are seen flat on
Monday as investors cautiously await a string of U.S. data this
week for concrete signals on the health of the global economy.
The market is opening one hour later than usual, at 10 a.m.
local time (0100 GMT).
"With Wall Street closed it will be difficult for the market
to find any cues. Support is seen around the 1,800 level, and
movement rangebound," said Hong Soon-pyo, an analyst at Daishin
Securities.
South Korea's manufacturing sector activity shrank for a
fifth straight month and to the lowest in nearly three years in
December, a survey showed on Monday.
On Sunday, data showed South Korea's December imports and
exports grew more than expected to hit monthly and annual record
highs, but a slowdown was forecasted in 2012 in light of cooling
demand from the euro zone and China.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) inched
up 0.03 percent to close at 1,825.74 on Friday.
----------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 22:07 GMT---------------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1,257.60 -0.43% -5.420
USD/JPY 76.94 0.01% 0.010
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.876 -- 0.000
SPOT GOLD $1,568.84 0.00% 0.000
US CRUDE $98.83 -0.82% -0.820
DOW JONES 12217.56 -0.57% -69.48
ASIA ADRS 113.31 0.60% 0.68
----------------------------------------------------------------
>Wall St back at Square One, with S&P flat in 2011
>Prices rise on last day of 2011 trading
>Euro hits 10-yr low vs yen, more trouble in 2012
>Oil ends 2011 up 13 percent, third year of gains
**STOCKS TO WATCH**
HYUNDAI MOTOR CO, KIA MOTORS CORP
Hyundai Motor, and Kia Motors are
targetting to boost combined global vehicle sales by 6 percent
in 2012.
(Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)