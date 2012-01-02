* local PMI data records 3-yr low, euro zone concerns weigh
* Retailers lead losses, tech shares gain
By Joonhee Yu
SEOUL, Jan 2 Seoul shares were slightly
lower by midday on Monday, as hopes of further positive U.S.
data releases this week were subdued by weak local manufacturing
activity and persistent euro zone worries.
"Though investors are maintaining an upbeat consensus about
the upcoming set of U.S. data, the lingering euro zone debt
crisis remains a landmine that could undermine these hopes,"
said Kim Soo-young, a market analyst at Meritz Securities.
"France is in danger of suffering a credit rating downgrade
some time after mid-January, and the results from France and
Germany's upcoming bond auctions also needs to be closely
monitored for signs of danger," he said.
Survey data released early on Monday before the stock market
opened showed South Korea's manufacturing activity shrank the
most in three years in December, providing fresh signs of
sluggish global demand amid nagging fears of a financial
meltdown in Europe.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was down 0.47
percent at 1,817.07 as of 0330 GMT, reversing marginal earlier
gains.
Falls were led by defensive issues, most notably in retail
shares, with Hyundai Department Store Co tumbling
4.29 percent while Lotte Shopping Co dipped 1.77
percent on news that the government was imposing limitations on
the operating hours of large retail stores.
Insurers were close behind, with Samsung Life Insurance
, South Korea's largest insurer, trading 0.99 percent
lower, while Hyundai Marine & Fire Insurance Co slid
3.33 percent.
KT&G Corp, South Korea's largest tobacco maker,
stumbled 3.81 percent lower.
Paring overall losses were healthy gains in large-cap tech
issues, with Samsung Electronics Co Ltd up 1.42
percent while rivals LG Electronics Inc rose 2.96
percent.
Shares in Hynix Semiconductor Inc surged 5.01
percent on hopes of a strong bounceback in DRAM prices this year
following recent signs of recovery.
Foreign investors were net sellers of 66.2 billion won
($57.5 million) worth of shares while institutions snapped up a
net 121.7 billion won worth.
South Korean financial markets opened one hour later than
usual at 0100 GMT on Monday.
($1 = 1152.0000 Korean won)
(Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Kim Coghill)