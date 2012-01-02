* local PMI data records 3-yr low, euro zone concerns weigh * Retailers lead losses, tech shares gain By Joonhee Yu SEOUL, Jan 2 Seoul shares were slightly lower by midday on Monday, as hopes of further positive U.S. data releases this week were subdued by weak local manufacturing activity and persistent euro zone worries. "Though investors are maintaining an upbeat consensus about the upcoming set of U.S. data, the lingering euro zone debt crisis remains a landmine that could undermine these hopes," said Kim Soo-young, a market analyst at Meritz Securities. "France is in danger of suffering a credit rating downgrade some time after mid-January, and the results from France and Germany's upcoming bond auctions also needs to be closely monitored for signs of danger," he said. Survey data released early on Monday before the stock market opened showed South Korea's manufacturing activity shrank the most in three years in December, providing fresh signs of sluggish global demand amid nagging fears of a financial meltdown in Europe. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was down 0.47 percent at 1,817.07 as of 0330 GMT, reversing marginal earlier gains. Falls were led by defensive issues, most notably in retail shares, with Hyundai Department Store Co tumbling 4.29 percent while Lotte Shopping Co dipped 1.77 percent on news that the government was imposing limitations on the operating hours of large retail stores. Insurers were close behind, with Samsung Life Insurance , South Korea's largest insurer, trading 0.99 percent lower, while Hyundai Marine & Fire Insurance Co slid 3.33 percent. KT&G Corp, South Korea's largest tobacco maker, stumbled 3.81 percent lower. Paring overall losses were healthy gains in large-cap tech issues, with Samsung Electronics Co Ltd up 1.42 percent while rivals LG Electronics Inc rose 2.96 percent. Shares in Hynix Semiconductor Inc surged 5.01 percent on hopes of a strong bounceback in DRAM prices this year following recent signs of recovery. Foreign investors were net sellers of 66.2 billion won ($57.5 million) worth of shares while institutions snapped up a net 121.7 billion won worth. South Korean financial markets opened one hour later than usual at 0100 GMT on Monday. ($1 = 1152.0000 Korean won) (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Kim Coghill)