BRIEF-J.P. Morgan Global Alternatives hires Brad Demong and Leander Christofides to run Global Special Situations Group
SEOUL Jan 2 Seoul shares closed flat on Monday, with investor sentiment caught in a deadlock between positive U.S. data expectations and lingering caution on the persistent euro zone debt crisis.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed up 0.03 percent at 1,826.37 points. (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)
* Validus Holdings Ltd announces pricing of $250 million offering of depositary shares representing series B preference shares