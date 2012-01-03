SEOUL Jan 3 Seoul shares opened up on Tuesday with a new year rally in European stocks lending support, but gains were seen capped on persistent euro zone debt uncertainties.

Rises were led by refiners, with SK Innovation up 2.49 percent and S-Oil climbing 1.49 percent.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI was up 1.2 percent at 1,848.22 points as of 0001 GMT. (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)