* China, Germany manufacturing data boosts risk appetite
* Caution seen ahead of euro zone dialogue, local firms' Q4
earnings
* Refiners lead on oil spike, shipbuilders and steelmakers
add support
By Joonhee Yu
SEOUL, Jan 3 Seoul's benchmark KOSPI index
closed up on Tuesday, riding support from an overnight rally in
European shares after stronger than expected manufacturing data
from China and Germany boosted sentiment.
"The momentum from Europe was amplified today, mostly due to
the fact that markets were so quiet during the recent holiday
season," said Won Sang-pil, a market analyst at Tong Yang
Securities.
"Investors will stay cautious in case Korean firms miss
forecasts with their fourth quarter earnings reports, and stay
focused for any further signs of trouble in the euro zone debt
crisis, which remains the market's central theme," he added.
France's Nicolas Sarkozy will meet German Chancellor Angela
Merkel on January 9, a prelude to the EU finance ministers'
meeting and leaders' summit scheduled for later in the month
which could be a critical juncture for bloc members to strike a
compromise in enforcing new budget rules.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose
2.69 percent to close at 1,875.41 points.
Petrochemical firms and crude oil refiners spearheaded the
rally after escalating tensions between Iran and the West
threatened the critical oil supply route in the Gulf of Hormuz,
driving the price of Brent crude to over $108 a
barrel.
SK Innovation, the parent firm to South Korea's
largest crude oil refiner SK Energy, saw its shares jump 6.41
percent, while S-Oil Corp, the country's third
largest refiner, surged 4.48 percent.
Shares in LG Chem, South Korea's largest
chemical company, rose 3.28 percent.
Shipbuilders and steelmakers, seen sensitive to shifting
economic cycles, followed close behind with broad rallies.
Shares in Hyundai Heavy Industries, the world's
largest shipbuilder, climbed 5.8 percent, while POSCO
, the world's third largest steelmaker by market
value, closed 3.06 percent higher.
Shares in Samsung Electronics Co, the largest
issue on the KOSPI by market capital, gained 2.31 percent to
close at a fresh record high of 1,105,000 won per share on
robust pre-earnings forecasts and a solid outlook.
"Samsung Electronics is preferred among technology stocks
due to its steady earnings outlook despite its challenging,
current industry environment," said Kwak Tae-ho, a fund manager
at Kyobo AXA Investment Management, adding that further upside
for its shares was expected.
Kumho Tire Co lagged its peers to dip 0.97
percent on media reports that it was preparing a new rights
offer worth an estimated 300 billion won, raising concerns among
stakeholders that their share value may become watered down.
Foreign investors bought a net 315 billion won ($273.4
million) worth of shares while institutions were net purchasers
for a third consecutive session, snapping up 231.6 billion won
worth.
The KOSPI 200 was up 2.98 percent, while the junior
KOSDAQ gained 1.39 percent.
($1 = 1152.000 Korean Won)
(Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)