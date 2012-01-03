(Fixes typo in fifth paragraph)
SEOUL, Jan 4 Seoul shares may open higher
on Wednesday after solid gains in U.S. and European stocks, with
positive U.S. construction and factory data likely to buoy
investor sentiment.
"U.S. and European markets ended on a strong note overnight,
which will help Seoul shares start off in positive territory,"
said Lee Seung-woo, a market analyst at Daewoo Securities.
U.S. economic reports showing construction spending and
factory activity beat economists' forecasts will reinforce the
upbeat mood, analysts said.
Rises however will be limited after the previous session's
near-3 percent jump, and as investors await fourth quarter
earnings guidance scheduled to be released by Samsung
Electronics on Friday, Lee added.
Samsung Electronics is the largest share on the main KOSPI
index.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose
2.69 percent to close at 1,875.41 points on Tuesday.
-----------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 22:30 GMT------------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1,277.06 1.55% 19.460
USD/JPY 76.72 0.08% 0.060
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.956 -- 0.080
SPOT GOLD $1,603.04 0.05% 0.850
US CRUDE $102.96 4.18% 4.130
DOW JONES 12397.38 1.47% 179.82
ASIA ADRS 117.01 3.27% 3.70
------------------------------------------------------------
>Wall St start 2012 higher on signs of global growth
>Fed to publish rate f'casts in transparency move
>Euro gains on global economic data; risks linger
STOCKS TO WATCH
HYUNDAI MOTOR
Hyundai Motor's Czech car plant raised production to more
than 251,000 vehicles in 2011, up from 200,000 the year before,
the carmaker said on Tuesday.
MEMORY CHIP MAKERS
Memory chip makers like Hynix Semiconductor and
Samsung Electronics may be lifted after the U.S. Philadelphia
semiconductor index rose 1.1 percent.
SHIPPING COMPANIES
Shares in shipping companies like STX Pan Ocean
could be pressured after Baltic Dry Index, which tracks
the cost of shipping key commodities, fell nearly 7 percent
overnight.
NONG SHIM
A group of supermarket owners have started a campaign to
boycott Nong Shim's key instant noodle product, citing excessive
prices, according to a local media report.
(Reporting by Jungyoun Park; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)