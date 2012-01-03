(Fixes typo in fifth paragraph) SEOUL, Jan 4 Seoul shares may open higher on Wednesday after solid gains in U.S. and European stocks, with positive U.S. construction and factory data likely to buoy investor sentiment. "U.S. and European markets ended on a strong note overnight, which will help Seoul shares start off in positive territory," said Lee Seung-woo, a market analyst at Daewoo Securities. U.S. economic reports showing construction spending and factory activity beat economists' forecasts will reinforce the upbeat mood, analysts said. Rises however will be limited after the previous session's near-3 percent jump, and as investors await fourth quarter earnings guidance scheduled to be released by Samsung Electronics on Friday, Lee added. Samsung Electronics is the largest share on the main KOSPI index. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 2.69 percent to close at 1,875.41 points on Tuesday. -----------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 22:30 GMT------------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,277.06 1.55% 19.460 USD/JPY 76.72 0.08% 0.060 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.956 -- 0.080 SPOT GOLD $1,603.04 0.05% 0.850 US CRUDE $102.96 4.18% 4.130 DOW JONES 12397.38 1.47% 179.82 ASIA ADRS 117.01 3.27% 3.70 ------------------------------------------------------------ >Wall St start 2012 higher on signs of global growth >Fed to publish rate f'casts in transparency move >Euro gains on global economic data; risks linger STOCKS TO WATCH HYUNDAI MOTOR Hyundai Motor's Czech car plant raised production to more than 251,000 vehicles in 2011, up from 200,000 the year before, the carmaker said on Tuesday. MEMORY CHIP MAKERS Memory chip makers like Hynix Semiconductor and Samsung Electronics may be lifted after the U.S. Philadelphia semiconductor index rose 1.1 percent. SHIPPING COMPANIES Shares in shipping companies like STX Pan Ocean could be pressured after Baltic Dry Index, which tracks the cost of shipping key commodities, fell nearly 7 percent overnight. NONG SHIM A group of supermarket owners have started a campaign to boycott Nong Shim's key instant noodle product, citing excessive prices, according to a local media report. (Reporting by Jungyoun Park; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)