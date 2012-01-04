* Upside momentum hurt by retail investor selling
* Refiners rally on crude oil price spikes
* Samsung Elec dips after hitting record
By Jungyoun Park
SEOUL, Jan 4 Seoul shares traded nearly
flat on Wednesday, with refiners and automakers rallying and
positive U.S. economic data helping investor sentiment, but
upside momentum was limited after the previous session's sharp
gains.
"We are seeing some profit-taking by retail investors after
yesterday's rally," said Kim Seong-bong, a market analyst at
Samsung Securities, adding the market would likely move within a
boxed range between 1,800 to 1,920 points.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index was up 0.07
percent at 1,876.81 points as of 0129 GMT after seeing a near-3
percent gain on Tuesday, hovering near its 120-day moving
average of 1,874 points.
Foreign investors were buyers of a net 48.8 billion won
($42.41 million) worth of stocks after posting their biggest net
purchase in two weeks on Tuesday.
Retail investors sold a net 153 billion won.
Rises were led by automakers and crude oil refiners.
SK Innovation, the country's top crude oil
refiner, advanced 2 percent and S-Oil, South Korea's
No.3 refiner, climbed 0.95 percent after oil prices surged in
U.S. trade on Tuesday.
"Higher crude prices tend to boost refining margins and
product prices," said Ahn Sang-hee, an analyst at Daishin
Securities.
Ahn added that companies like SK Innovation that own oil
fields overseas were most likely to benefit from crude price
hikes.
Hyundai Motor and Kia Motors both
rose around 1 percent on the back of solid December sales
figures and positive fourth quarter earnings expectations, said
Woori Investment & Securities analyst Cho Soo-hong.
But Samsung Electronics retreated 1.5 percent
after posting a record closing high in the previous session.
Nong Shim fell 1.6 percent after a local media
report a group of supermarket owners started a campaign to
boycott its instant noodle products, citing excessive prices.
Peers Samyang Foods and Ottogi
rallied 7.8 percent and 1.9 percent respectively.
($1 = 1150.7500 Korean won)
(Reporting by Jungyoun Park; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)