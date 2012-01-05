* Market boxed in as investors await euro zone developments

* Refiners lead as EU plans support oil prices

By Joonhee Yu

SEOUL, Jan 5 Seoul shares edged slightly higher by late morning on Thursday amid rangebound trading that saw the index drift in and out of the red, as new year optimism was dimmed by persistent euro zone debt worries.

"Despite the recent run of positive data out of the United States and Europe investors are still tied down by the unresolved debt crisis in the euro zone, and the market will likely wander aimlessly until clearer signs are given in upcoming EU meetings and bond auctions," said Kim Seung-han, a market analyst at HI Investment & Securities.

"Rising crude oil prices resulting from the tensions between the West and Iran are also shaping up to be a significant new risk variable. Oil prices of over $110 a barrel could be very damaging to (South Korea's) manufacturing sector," he added.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 0.32 percent to 1,872.15 points at 0220 GMT.

Crude oil refiners rallied after crude oil prices rose on the European Union reaching a preliminary agreement to ban imports of Iranian oil, in the latest measure of the Western-led embargo aimed at pressuring Iran to halt its nuclear programme.

SK Innovation, the parent of South Korea's largest refiner, soared 3.65 percent while S-Oil, the country's third largest refiner, rose 4.29 percent.

Petrochemical shares also rose, benefiting from higher prices for crude based products, with LG Chem gaining 2.31 percent.

Defensive shares lagged, with KT&G, South Korea's largest tobacco firm, down 1.32 percent while confectionary maker Crown Confectionary Co slid 2.0 percent.

Large-cap technology issues also added pressure, with Samsung Electronics Co, the largest listed share on the KOSPI, dipping 2.13 percent while LG Electronics Co fell 0.94 percent.

Utility Korea Electric Power Corp (KEPCO) jumped 4.03 percent on expectations that the company would post better than expected results for the fourth quarter based on extra revenues from a recent tariff hike.

Institutional investors snapped up a net 122.1 billion won ($106.3 million) worth of shares, poised for fifth consecutive session of buying, while offshore investors sold a net 27.1 billion won worth. ($1 = 1148.800 Korean Won) (Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)