SEOUL, Jan 6 Seoul shares are seen rising
on Friday, as Wall Street gains overnight on the back of
unexpectedly strong economic data could help the market shake
out of a rut it has been confined to for much of the week.
The United States added more than twice the expected number
of private sector jobs in December while initial jobless claims
dropped 15,000 in the latest week. In addition, the pace of U.S.
services growth quickened more than expected in
December.
However analysts said rises were still likely to be limited
given continued concerns about the health of developed
economies.
"It is very unlikely the market will make any large
directional changes," said Kim Young-jun, pointing to concerns
about upcoming U.S. jobs data and limited demand for a French
bond sale.
Shares of SK Group companies such as SK Telecom
and SK Innovation will be eyed after the group's
chairman was charged with embezzlement.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed
0.13 percent lower at 1,866.22 points on Thursday.
-----------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 22:24 GMT ------------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1,281.06 0.29% 3.760
USD/JPY 77.10 -0.03% -0.020
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.996 -- 0.012
SPOT GOLD $1,619.50 -0.11% -1.850
US CRUDE $101.81 -1.37% -1.410
DOW JONES 12415.70 -0.02% -2.72
ASIA ADRS 116.97 -0.03% -0.03
----------------------------------------------------------------
**STOCKS TO WATCH**
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS
Samsung Electronics was due to provide fourth-quarter earnings
guidance before the market open.
LG ELECTRONICS
Interdigital Inc. has brought a case against LG
Electronics Inc to the International Trade Commission for
alleged violations of its patents on 3G communication systems,
according to South Korean media reports.
(Reporting by Jonathan Hopfner and Iktae Park)