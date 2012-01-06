BRIEF-Firm Capital American Realty Partners Corp announces conditional joint venture acquisition of U.S. Multi-Family Residential Portfolio
June 12 Firm Capital American Realty Partners Corp:
SEOUL Jan 6 Seoul shares fell on Friday, weighed down as institutions turned net sellers after five straight sessions of buying and rocked by market rumours including talk of a nuclear incident in North Korea.
Declines were led by construction shares, with Daewoo Engineering & Construction down 3.2 percent while Samsung Engineering Co tumbled 3.91 percent.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell 1.11 percent to close at 1,843.14 points. (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)
June 12 Firm Capital American Realty Partners Corp:
* Flannery to take over as CEO on Aug. 1, chairman on Dec. 31