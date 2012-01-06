SEOUL Jan 6 Seoul shares fell on Friday, weighed down as institutions turned net sellers after five straight sessions of buying and rocked by market rumours including talk of a nuclear incident in North Korea.

Declines were led by construction shares, with Daewoo Engineering & Construction down 3.2 percent while Samsung Engineering Co tumbled 3.91 percent.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell 1.11 percent to close at 1,843.14 points. (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)