(Repeats to fix formatting) SEOUL, Jan 9 Seoul shares are seen flat on Monday as U.S. jobs data offering hopes of an economic recovery is offset by relentless signs of trouble in the euro zone debt crisis. "Despite the positive U.S. employment data, investor focus remains largely on Europe, especially after the downgrade of Hungary's credit rating," said Lim Tae-geun, an analyst at Daewoo Securities. "With the KOSPI having fallen more than its peers last Friday, we project shares will remain flat, trading within the 1,800-1,850 range," he added. Data showed U.S. employment growth accelerated in December and the jobless rate dropped to a near three-year low, beating expectations and hinting at a recovery of the world's largest economy. News in Europe provided a stark contrast, with Fitch Ratings downgrading Hungary's credit rating to "junk" status on Friday, highlighting the region's festering debt problems despite the fact that Hungary does not use the euro currency. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell 1.11 percent to close at 1,843.14 points on Friday. ---------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 22:11 GMT---------------------- INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,277.81 -0.25% -3.250 USD/JPY 76.92 0.07% 0.050 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.958 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD $1,616.98 0.00% 0.000 US CRUDE $101.56 -0.25% -0.250 DOW JONES 12359.92 -0.45% -55.78 ASIA ADRS 115.79 -1.01% -1.18 ---------------------------------------------------------------- **STOCKS TO WATCH** SSANGYONG MOTOR CO The president of Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd's automotive and farm equipment business, the owner of Ssangyong Motor Co, said it would develop the Korean automaker into a SUV specialised brand. (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)