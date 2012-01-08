(Repeats to fix formatting)
SEOUL, Jan 9 Seoul shares are seen flat on
Monday as U.S. jobs data offering hopes of an economic recovery
is offset by relentless signs of trouble in the euro zone debt
crisis.
"Despite the positive U.S. employment data, investor focus
remains largely on Europe, especially after the downgrade of
Hungary's credit rating," said Lim Tae-geun, an analyst at
Daewoo Securities.
"With the KOSPI having fallen more than its peers last
Friday, we project shares will remain flat, trading within the
1,800-1,850 range," he added.
Data showed U.S. employment growth accelerated in December
and the jobless rate dropped to a near three-year low, beating
expectations and hinting at a recovery of the world's largest
economy.
News in Europe provided a stark contrast, with Fitch Ratings
downgrading Hungary's credit rating to "junk" status on Friday,
highlighting the region's festering debt problems despite the
fact that Hungary does not use the euro currency.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell
1.11 percent to close at 1,843.14 points on Friday.
---------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 22:11 GMT----------------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1,277.81 -0.25% -3.250
USD/JPY 76.92 0.07% 0.050
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.958 -- 0.000
SPOT GOLD $1,616.98 0.00% 0.000
US CRUDE $101.56 -0.25% -0.250
DOW JONES 12359.92 -0.45% -55.78
ASIA ADRS 115.79 -1.01% -1.18
----------------------------------------------------------------
**STOCKS TO WATCH**
SSANGYONG MOTOR CO
The president of Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd's
automotive and farm equipment business, the owner of Ssangyong
Motor Co, said it would develop the Korean automaker into a SUV
specialised brand.
