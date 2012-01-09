SEOUL Jan 9 Seoul shares fell at the market open on Monday as better-than-expected U.S. jobs data was outweighed by persistent euro zone debt jitters.

Early losses were led by steelmakers, with POSCO down 1.82 percent and Hyundai Steel retreating 1.45 percent.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) dipped 0.73 percent at 0001 GMT. (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)