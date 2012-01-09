BRIEF-Echo Investment raises 100.0 mln zlotys from bond isssue
* SAID ON MONDAY THAT IT ALLOCATED 1.0 MILLION SERIES E BONDS AT PRICE BETWEEN 100 ZLOTYS AND 100.01 ZLOTYS
SEOUL Jan 9 Seoul shares fell on Monday, weighed down by programme selling ahead of the year's first expiration date on stock options, with investors remaining dispirited by persistent euro zone debt worries and concerns about upcoming fourth-quarter results.
Falls were led by consumer-oriented, typically defensive issues, with tobacco maker KT&G stumbling 3.86 percent while foodmaker CJ Corp slid 2.46 percent.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell 0.9 percent to close at 1,826.49 points. (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)
SEOUL, June 13 South Korea's central bank chief on Tuesday said the market should not interpret a comment of his as a sign the bank may soon tighten monetary policy, and reiterated that accommodative interest rates are here to stay to support growth.