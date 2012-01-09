SEOUL, Jan 10 Seoul shares are set for a
technical rebound on Tuesday but gains will be limited, with
investors placing little hope in a concrete debt solution being
reached at European Union meetings this week.
"Shares fell closer yesterday to the resistance level seen
near 1,800. With neither favourable nor unfavourable new
developments of note in Europe, the market is likely to post a
small rebound today and remain in the 1,800 to 1,900 range this
week," said Kwak Joong-bo, a market analyst at Samsung
Securities.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell
0.9 percent to close at 1,826.49 points on Monday.
-----------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 22:36 GMT-------------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1,280.70 0.23% 2.890
USD/JPY 76.84 0.01% 0.010
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.956 -- -0.002
SPOT GOLD $1,610.58 -0.02% -0.310
US CRUDE $101.31 -0.25% -0.250
DOW JONES 12392.69 0.27% 32.77
ASIA ADRS 116.36 0.49% 0.57
---------------------------------------------------------------
**STOCKS TO WATCH**
**OCI CO LTD **
OCI Co Ltd said on Monday that polysilicon supply orders worth a
combined $343 million from Evergreen Solar Inc had
been cancelled following the U.S. solar company's bankruptcy
filing.
**ELECTRONICS COMPANIES**
At the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, AT&T Inc
unveiled seven new LTE smartphones for launch this year
including Samsung Electronics' Galaxy Note and
Skyrocket models, while Samsung and rival LG Electronics
showcased improved internet TVs with 3D, voice
recognition and motion capture technologies.
**STX CORP **
Ghana is seeking "alternatives" to a $10 billion housing deal it
struck with conglomerate STX Corp after failed negotiations over
the details, President John Atta Mills said on
Monday.
**HYUNDAI MOTOR CO **
Hyundai Motor's Elantra won the 2012 North American
Car of the Year Award at the North American International Auto
Show, according to media reports.
($1 = 1163.650 Korean Won)
(Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)