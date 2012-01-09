SEOUL, Jan 10 Seoul shares are set for a technical rebound on Tuesday but gains will be limited, with investors placing little hope in a concrete debt solution being reached at European Union meetings this week. "Shares fell closer yesterday to the resistance level seen near 1,800. With neither favourable nor unfavourable new developments of note in Europe, the market is likely to post a small rebound today and remain in the 1,800 to 1,900 range this week," said Kwak Joong-bo, a market analyst at Samsung Securities. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell 0.9 percent to close at 1,826.49 points on Monday. -----------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 22:36 GMT------------------- INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,280.70 0.23% 2.890 USD/JPY 76.84 0.01% 0.010 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.956 -- -0.002 SPOT GOLD $1,610.58 -0.02% -0.310 US CRUDE $101.31 -0.25% -0.250 DOW JONES 12392.69 0.27% 32.77 ASIA ADRS 116.36 0.49% 0.57 --------------------------------------------------------------- >Wall St finishes up as earnings, euro zone eyed >Euro recovers from 16-mo low, rally seen tenuous >Bonds rise on listless stocks, Greece worries >Oil falls on euro zone concerns, eyeing Iran **STOCKS TO WATCH** **OCI CO LTD ** OCI Co Ltd said on Monday that polysilicon supply orders worth a combined $343 million from Evergreen Solar Inc had been cancelled following the U.S. solar company's bankruptcy filing. **ELECTRONICS COMPANIES** At the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, AT&T Inc unveiled seven new LTE smartphones for launch this year including Samsung Electronics' Galaxy Note and Skyrocket models, while Samsung and rival LG Electronics showcased improved internet TVs with 3D, voice recognition and motion capture technologies. **STX CORP ** Ghana is seeking "alternatives" to a $10 billion housing deal it struck with conglomerate STX Corp after failed negotiations over the details, President John Atta Mills said on Monday. **HYUNDAI MOTOR CO ** Hyundai Motor's Elantra won the 2012 North American Car of the Year Award at the North American International Auto Show, according to media reports. ($1 = 1163.650 Korean Won) (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)