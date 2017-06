SEOUL Jan 10 Seoul shares gained at the market open on Tuesday, but rises were seen capped as investors stay cautious ahead of a string of European meetings and debt auctions this week.

Early gains were led by shipbuilders, with Hyundai Heavy Industries up 1.65 percent and Daewoo Shipbuilding climbing 1.29 percent.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up 0.99 percent at 1,844.49 points as of 0001 GMT. (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)