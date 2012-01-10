* Investors cheered as weak trade data adds to hopes of China policy easing

* Rally spearheaded by brokerages

* Hyundai Motor shares unbowed by union action

By Joonhee Yu

SEOUL, Jan 10 Seoul shares rose on Tuesday, breaking a three-session losing streak as investors relished the prospects of stimulus by Chinese policymakers following lacklustre trade data and hints of policy easing.

"Shanghai shares rallied on hopes of policy easing in China, and a stream of positive U.S. data as well as glimmers of hope from a Franco-German summit reached worked in combination to prop up the markets today," said Oh Onsu, a market analyst at Hyundai Securities.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed up 1.46 percent at 1,853.22 points.

China's December exports and imports grew at their slowest pace in more than two years as both overseas and domestic demands sputtered.

Germany and France reserved strong words for Greece on Tuesday, saying that the debt-stricken country may not get its next installment of bailout funds unless it agrees on a bond swap, but also engaged in dialogue to speed up negotiations in enacting a bloc-wide fiscal pact to tighten budgets.

Leading the rally were brokerage firms, with Woori Investment & Securities soaring 6.6 percent while Daewoo Securities gained 4.27 percent.

Ssangyong Motor Co shares skyrocketed by the daily limit of 15 percent for the third consecutive session, with analysts expecting a turnaround in the company's fortunes with its entry into the Indian market.

Hyundai Motor Co gained 2.26 percent after its Elantra sedan won the 2012 North American Car of the Year Award at the Detroit Auto Show, with investors shrugging off news its labor union was suspending all engine production at its main production base in South Korea.

Large-cap technology issues contributed to gains, with Samsung Electronics Co up 0.98 percent after falling for the past four consecutive sessions.

Shares in flat screen maker LG Display rallied 3.78 percent after it predicted a rebound in LCD screen prices and downplayed rumors of a planned rights offer.

Halla Engineering & Construction Co plummeted 9.59 percent after it approved a new rights offer worth 100 billion won ($85.9 million).

The KOSPI 200 index rose 1.54 percent while the junior KOSDAQ index gained 1.05 percent.

Move on day +1.46 percent

12-month high 2,231.47 27 April 2011

12-month low 1,644.11 26 September 2011

Change on yr +1.51 percent

All-time high 2,231.47 27 April 2011

All-time low 93.10 6 January 1981 ($1 = 1163.650 Korean Won) (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)