* Investors cheered as weak trade data adds to hopes of
China policy easing
* Rally spearheaded by brokerages
* Hyundai Motor shares unbowed by union action
By Joonhee Yu
SEOUL, Jan 10 Seoul shares rose on
Tuesday, breaking a three-session losing streak as investors
relished the prospects of stimulus by Chinese policymakers
following lacklustre trade data and hints of policy easing.
"Shanghai shares rallied on hopes of policy easing in China,
and a stream of positive U.S. data as well as glimmers of hope
from a Franco-German summit reached worked in combination to
prop up the markets today," said Oh Onsu, a market analyst at
Hyundai Securities.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed
up 1.46 percent at 1,853.22 points.
China's December exports and imports grew at their slowest
pace in more than two years as both overseas and domestic
demands sputtered.
Germany and France reserved strong words for Greece on
Tuesday, saying that the debt-stricken country may not get its
next installment of bailout funds unless it agrees on a bond
swap, but also engaged in dialogue to speed up negotiations in
enacting a bloc-wide fiscal pact to tighten
budgets.
Leading the rally were brokerage firms, with Woori
Investment & Securities soaring 6.6 percent while
Daewoo Securities gained 4.27 percent.
Ssangyong Motor Co shares skyrocketed by the
daily limit of 15 percent for the third consecutive session,
with analysts expecting a turnaround in the company's fortunes
with its entry into the Indian market.
Hyundai Motor Co gained 2.26 percent after its
Elantra sedan won the 2012 North American Car of the Year Award
at the Detroit Auto Show, with investors shrugging off news its
labor union was suspending all engine production at its main
production base in South Korea.
Large-cap technology issues contributed to gains, with
Samsung Electronics Co up 0.98 percent after falling
for the past four consecutive sessions.
Shares in flat screen maker LG Display rallied
3.78 percent after it predicted a rebound in LCD screen prices
and downplayed rumors of a planned rights offer.
Halla Engineering & Construction Co plummeted
9.59 percent after it approved a new rights offer worth 100
billion won ($85.9 million).
The KOSPI 200 index rose 1.54 percent while the
junior KOSDAQ index gained 1.05 percent.
Move on day +1.46 percent
12-month high 2,231.47 27 April 2011
12-month low 1,644.11 26 September 2011
Change on yr +1.51 percent
All-time high 2,231.47 27 April 2011
All-time low 93.10 6 January 1981
($1 = 1163.650 Korean Won)
(Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)