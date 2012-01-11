SEOUL, Jan 12 Seoul shares are set to open lower on Thursday as persistent euro zone debt worries pin down the market on the first day of options expiry in 2012. "Fears of a ratings cut in Europe are intensifying and despite Wall Street hitting a five-month peak, the U.S. economy needs to show sustained improvement in fundamentals without the boost of one-off holiday seasonal factors," said Cho Sung-joon, a market analyst at NH Investment & Securities. On Wednesday, Fitch Ratings handed out a grim warning to Europe, saying that the European Central Bank should actively purchase more euro zone debt or risk a "cataclysmic" collapse of the unified currency. Adding to worries were reports that discussions to have private investors fund the second Greek bailout package were floundering, raising the prospect that euro zone governments would have to take on a heavier burden. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell 0.41 percent to close at 1,845.55 points on Wednesday. ------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 21:58 GMT------------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,292.48 0.03% 0.400 USD/JPY 76.87 -0% 0.000 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.905 -- -0.058 SPOT GOLD $1,641.29 0.03% 0.500 US CRUDE $101.05 -1.16% -1.190 DOW JONES 12449.45 -0.10% -13.02 ASIA ADRS 118.50 0.17% 0.20 --------------------------------------------------------------- >Wall St steady near 5-mo high; awaits Europe test >US government debt rises as euro fear drive safety >Euro skids to 16-month low as ECB, auctions loom >U.S gasoline futures test below 300-day moving avg **STOCKS TO WATCH** HYUNDAI ENGINEERING & CONSTRUCTION CO LTD According to local media, Hyundai Engineering & Construction Co Ltd has won a $250 million power plant construction order in Ivory Coast. (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)