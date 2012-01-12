SEOUL Jan 12 Seoul shares opened slightly higher on Thursday, with banking issues leading early gains.

Shinhan Financial Group rose 1.03 percent while Hana Financial Group climbed 0.74 percent.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up 0.24 percent at 1,850.1 points as of 0005 GMT.

(Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)