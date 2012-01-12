* Volatile market ends up on winning side as options expire * Investors eye Spain auction, ECB meeting * Brokerage firms lead rally By Joonhee Yu SEOUL, Jan 12 Seoul shares rose on Thursday after seesawing between positive and negative territory in early trade, but buying appetite remained constrained by worries over the euro zone debt crisis on the eve of a European Central Bank meeting and key Spanish bond auctions. "The market avoided the selling binge on the options expiration date that many investors had feared, but sentiment remains wary ahead of key events in Europe," said Kim Soo-young, a market analyst at KB Investment & Securities. "Today being options expiry, the market showed some pretty wild fluctuations with options trade providing the main guidance in share movements," said Lee Eun-taek, a strategist at Dongbu Securities. Europe faces a key test of confidence this week ahead of a crucial Spanish debt auction, while the European Central Bank is widely expected to take a breather and hold interests rates steady at 1.0 percent when it convenes for a rate meeting on Thursday. The South Korean central bank is scheduled to hold a rate meeting of its own on Friday where the base rate is expected to remain steady, yet polls show that consensus has shifted towards a cut as the bank's next move in contrast to a previous survey which showed split predictions between a raise and a cut. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed 1.03 percent higher at 1,864.57, extending gains in late trade. Brokerages led gainers, with Woori Investment & Securities rallying 7.05 percent and Daewoo Securities up 5.99 percent. Crude oil refiners and petrochemical issues lent support, with S-Oil, South Korea's third largest refiner, gaining 3.2 percent while LG Chem rose 3.41 percent. Shares in OCI Co Ltd, the world's second largest maker of polysilicon, a key component in the production of solar cell wafers, spiked by the daily limit of 14.86 percent after the company's North American subsidiary announced it had entered negotiations with a U.S. utility for a 400 megawatt solar power deal. OCI's gains paralleled a global rally in solar stocks after investors applauded the dramatic rise of solar installations in Germany and higher prices for polysilicon, but some analysts called for discretion, saying overcapacity could still undermine new-found optimism. Offshore investors were buyers for a third consecutive session, snapping up a net 149.8 billion won ($129.3 million) worth of shares, while institutional investors added a net 135.5 billion won worth to set a four-day buying streak. The KOSPI 200 closed up 1.09 percent while the junior KOSDAQ finished 0.34 percent higher. Move on day +1.03 percent 12-month high 2,231.47 27 April 2011 12-month low 1,644.11 26 Sept 2011 Change on yr +2.12 percent All-time high 2,231.47 27 April 2011 All-time low 93.10 6 January 1981 ($1 = 1158.750 Korean Won) (Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)