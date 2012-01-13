SEOUL Jan 13 Seoul shares opened almost steady on Friday, dipping in and out of positive territory near the market open. Modest early gains were led by brokerage shares with Mirae Asset Securities rising 0.78 percent while Samsung Securities inched up 0.2 percent.

Shares in KCC Corp spiked up 9.33 percent following its $602 million stake sale in Hyundai Heavy Industries.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was down 0.12 percent as of 0010 GMT.

(Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)