SEOUL Jan 13 Seoul shares edged up on Friday, as investors breathed a sigh of relief following strong Spanish and Italian bond auctions, but gains remain capped amidst lingering caution on Europe.

Gains were led by shipbuilders, with Samsung Heavy Industries soaring 3.66 percent while Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering rose 1.6 percent.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed up 0.6 percent at 1,875.68 points. (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)