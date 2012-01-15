SEOUL, Jan 16 Seoul shares are seen lower on Friday after Standard & Poors downgraded nine euro zone countries in the latest setback that could delay efforts to solve the region's two-year old debt crisis. "U.S. and European stocks fell but didn't suffer as much as some had feared after news of the downgrades broke out, so local shares are also seen likely to post a limited fall though a close eye must be kept on how much foreigners will be selling today," said Park Seok Hyun, an analyst at KTB Securities. On Friday after the local financial markets were closed, S&P slashed the ratings of nine of 17 euro zone countries, depriving France and Austria of their coveted AAA-rating. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed 0.6 percent higher to close at 1,875.68. -------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 22:35 GMT------------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,289.09 -0.49% -6.410 USD/JPY 76.88 -0.29% -0.220 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.871 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD $1,639.52 0.00% 0.000 US CRUDE $98.71 -0.39% -0.400 DOW JONES 12422.06 -0.39% -48.96 ASIA ADRS 117.99 -0.31% -0.37 --------------------------------------------------------------- >Wall St slips on reports of euro-zone downgrades >Bonds climb on expected euro-zone debt downgrades >Euro shaky after ratings downgrade, outlook poor >Oil falls on euro zone worries, posts weekly loss ---STOCKS TO WATCH--- **DONGWON INDUSTRIES ** Dongwon Industries said through a regulatory filing that the company is discussing a possible acquisition of a Spanish canned tuna manufacturer, but no details have yet been formalised. **KOREA LIFE INSURANCE ** Korea Life Insurance Co said they are considering a bid for rival insurer Tong Yang Life Insurance Co via regulatory filing. (Reporting by Joonhee Yu and Eunjee Park; Editing by David Chance)