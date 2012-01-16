* Institutions remain buyers after initial selling binge
By Joonhee Yu
SEOUL, Jan 16 Seoul shares fell on Monday
after Standard & Poor's mass ratings downgrade on euro zone
countries over the weekend, but losses were capped as foreign
and institutional investors just managed to maintain their
lengthy buying streaks.
"The focal point of jitters was on the potential
after-effects of the downgrade rather than the decision itself,
namely the diminished potency of the European Financial
Stability Facility now that there are only four AAA members to
back up the fund from the previous six," said Rhoo Yong-suk, an
analyst at Hyundai Securities.
"After a steady stream of programme selling early, flip-flop
trading was seen late in the session with very large bids coming
in, indicating conflicting reactions among institutional
investors to the news in Europe," said Oh Seung-hoon, a market
analyst at Daishin Securities.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) ended
0.87 percent lower to close at 1,859.27 points.
The main bourse trimmed losses by nearly half after dipping
more than 1.5 percent in early trade to post a session-low of
1,843.46.
Pressure is mounting on the euro zone bloc to bolster its
defenses and put progress back on track after S&P slashed the
ratings of nine out of 17 countries in the single-currency zone
while Greek debt talks remain at a nervous
deadlock.
Construction issues posted the heaviest falls, with Daewoo
Engineering & Construction tumbling 3.98 percent
while GS Construction shed 3.25 percent.
Large-cap tech heavyweights also sank, as Samsung
Electronics slid 1.53 percent and LG Electronics
dipped 1.96 percent.
Shipbuilders, widely considered sensitive to changes in
economic conditions, were among the main drags in early trade
but some reversed losses following news of a large order and a
sterling sales reports.
Samsung Heavy Industries gained 3.53 percent
after announcing it had signed a letter of agreement with Inpex
to build an offshore plant in Australia in a deal worth
2.6 trillion won ($2.26 billion).
Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering fell
more than 2.5 percent in early trade but trimmed losses to 1.57
percent after it said it won a total 1.6 trillion won worth of
contracts last year.
Hankook Tire Co rose 2.36 percent after it
announced a 20 percent rise in global sales last year.
Hyundai Merchant Marine Co soared 4.35 percent
on market rumors that KCC Corp was mulling using
gains from its recent block sale of Hyundai Heavy Industries
to buy a stake in the company.
Institutional investors bought a net 59.4 billion won ($51.7
million) worth of shares while offshore investors remained
buyers for a fifth straight session, adding a net 4.9 billion
won worth.
The KOSPI 200 index fell 0.89 percent while the
junior KOSDAQ index shed 0.63 percent.
Move on day -0.87 percent
12-month high 2,231.47 27 April 2011
12-month low 1,644.11 26 Sept 2011
Change on yr +1.83 percent
All-time high 2,231.47 27 April 2011
All-time low 93.10 6 January 1981
($1 = 1148.200 Korean Won)
