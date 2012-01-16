SEOUL, Jan 17 South Korean shares are seen inching higher on Tuesday after a relatively muted reaction by global financial markets to S&P's credit rating downgrade of nine euro zone countries. "With the U.S. market closed and the downgrades having already been priced in, programme trading will dictate the movement on the index, although there is a general view of upside," said Kim Hak-gyun, a senior analyst at Daewoo Securities. Investors will also seek cues from a batch of Chinese data releases, including fourth-quarter gross domestic product figures. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed 0.87 percent lower at 1,859.27 on Monday. ---------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 22:01 GMT--------------------- INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,289.09 0.00% 0.000 USD/JPY 76.76 -0.05% -0.040 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.871 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD $1,643.38 0.00% 0.000 US CRUDE $99.68 0.99% 0.990 DOW JONES 12422.06 0.00% 0.00 ASIA ADRS 117.99 -0.31% -0.37 --------------------------------------------------------------- >US STOCK MARKETS CLOSED ON MONDAY FOR A PUBLIC HOLIDAY >Bonds climb on expected euro-zone debt downgrades >Euro mired by bailout fund concern, Greek deadlock >Oil prices gain after Iran warning ---STOCKS TO WATCH--- **STEELMAKERS** According to local media, POSCO, Hyundai Steel Co , and Dongkuk Steel Mill Co are preparing action against Japanese and Chinese steelmakers on accusations of dumping. **HYUNDAI MERCHANT MARINE CO LTD ** Hyundai Merchant Marine has been named the preferred bidder for the Banyan Tree Club & Spa Seoul luxury property, according to media reports. (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)