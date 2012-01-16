SEOUL, Jan 17 South Korean shares are seen
inching higher on Tuesday after a relatively muted reaction by
global financial markets to S&P's credit rating downgrade of
nine euro zone countries.
"With the U.S. market closed and the downgrades having
already been priced in, programme trading will dictate the
movement on the index, although there is a general view of
upside," said Kim Hak-gyun, a senior analyst at Daewoo
Securities.
Investors will also seek cues from a batch of Chinese data
releases, including fourth-quarter gross domestic product
figures.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed
0.87 percent lower at 1,859.27 on Monday.
---------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 22:01 GMT---------------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1,289.09 0.00% 0.000
USD/JPY 76.76 -0.05% -0.040
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.871 -- 0.000
SPOT GOLD $1,643.38 0.00% 0.000
US CRUDE $99.68 0.99% 0.990
DOW JONES 12422.06 0.00% 0.00
ASIA ADRS 117.99 -0.31% -0.37
---------------------------------------------------------------
>US STOCK MARKETS CLOSED ON MONDAY FOR A PUBLIC HOLIDAY
>Bonds climb on expected euro-zone debt downgrades
>Euro mired by bailout fund concern, Greek deadlock
>Oil prices gain after Iran warning
---STOCKS TO WATCH---
**STEELMAKERS**
According to local media, POSCO, Hyundai Steel Co
, and Dongkuk Steel Mill Co are preparing
action against Japanese and Chinese steelmakers on accusations
of dumping.
**HYUNDAI MERCHANT MARINE CO LTD **
Hyundai Merchant Marine has been named the preferred
bidder for the Banyan Tree Club & Spa Seoul luxury property,
according to media reports.
(Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)