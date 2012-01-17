* Investors shrug off ratings downgrade, cheer lower French
yields
* Banks, brokerage firms lead rally
By Joonhee Yu
SEOUL, Jan 17 South Korea's main KOSPI
index rose on Tuesday as investors shrugged off Standard &
Poor's downgrade to Europe's bailout fund, underpinned by strong
programme trading bids and foreign investors extending a buying
streak.
"Despite the euro zone downgrades and EFSF ratings cut,
investors are taking it all in stride, with foreign investors
continuing buying today, quashing initial worries of large
capital flight," said Oh Onsu, a market analyst at Hyundai
Securities.
"Sentiment has been bolstered by France's strong bond
auction and the focus of worries in the debt crisis have been
pushed further down the road, namely to maturing Italian bonds
in February."
On Monday, Standard & Poor's cut its credit rating of the
European Financial Stability Facility, a decision viewed as
inevitable following similar downgrades on the rating of nine
euro zone countries three days earlier.
A strong bond auction in France saw its short-term yields
fall despite being stripped of its AAA-credit rating from
Standard & Poor's a day earlier.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI)
rallied 1.53 percent to 1,887.78 points as of 0210 GMT.
A steady stream of programme trading purchases propped up
the main bourse, with a net 296.8 billion won ($257.0 million)
worth of shares scooped up through computerised bids.
Foreign investors snapped up a net 78.6 billion won worth of
stocks, poised to post their sixth straight session of buying,
while institutions looked set to extend their buying streak to
seven sessions after purchasing a net 76.1 billion won.
Investors also eyed fourth-quarter GDP and other data from
China.
Brokerage firms spearheaded early gains, with Mirae Asset
Securities jumping 8.2 percent and Samsung
Securities soaring 5.93 percent.
Bank shares also lent strong support, with Shinhan Financial
Group up 4.25 percent and Hana Financial Group
trading 4.36 percent higher.
Firms offering social networking services were another
bright spot, with Cowon Systems Inc and Eluon Corp
both rallying by the 15 percent daily limit.
Samsung Heavy Industries bucked the industry
trend, retreating 1.48 percent as investors took profit from a
five-day rally that yielded gains of over 14 percent.
($1 = 1154.800 Korean Won)
(Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)