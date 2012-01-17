* Investors shrug off ratings downgrade, cheer lower French yields

* Banks, brokerage firms lead rally

By Joonhee Yu

SEOUL, Jan 17 South Korea's main KOSPI index rose on Tuesday as investors shrugged off Standard & Poor's downgrade to Europe's bailout fund, underpinned by strong programme trading bids and foreign investors extending a buying streak.

"Despite the euro zone downgrades and EFSF ratings cut, investors are taking it all in stride, with foreign investors continuing buying today, quashing initial worries of large capital flight," said Oh Onsu, a market analyst at Hyundai Securities.

"Sentiment has been bolstered by France's strong bond auction and the focus of worries in the debt crisis have been pushed further down the road, namely to maturing Italian bonds in February."

On Monday, Standard & Poor's cut its credit rating of the European Financial Stability Facility, a decision viewed as inevitable following similar downgrades on the rating of nine euro zone countries three days earlier.

A strong bond auction in France saw its short-term yields fall despite being stripped of its AAA-credit rating from Standard & Poor's a day earlier.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rallied 1.53 percent to 1,887.78 points as of 0210 GMT.

A steady stream of programme trading purchases propped up the main bourse, with a net 296.8 billion won ($257.0 million) worth of shares scooped up through computerised bids.

Foreign investors snapped up a net 78.6 billion won worth of stocks, poised to post their sixth straight session of buying, while institutions looked set to extend their buying streak to seven sessions after purchasing a net 76.1 billion won.

Investors also eyed fourth-quarter GDP and other data from China.

Brokerage firms spearheaded early gains, with Mirae Asset Securities jumping 8.2 percent and Samsung Securities soaring 5.93 percent.

Bank shares also lent strong support, with Shinhan Financial Group up 4.25 percent and Hana Financial Group trading 4.36 percent higher.

Firms offering social networking services were another bright spot, with Cowon Systems Inc and Eluon Corp both rallying by the 15 percent daily limit.

Samsung Heavy Industries bucked the industry trend, retreating 1.48 percent as investors took profit from a five-day rally that yielded gains of over 14 percent. ($1 = 1154.800 Korean Won) (Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)