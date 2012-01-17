SEOUL Jan 17 Seoul shares rose on Tuesday, backed by strong purchases from programme trading and offshore investors unfazed by a string of ratings cuts in Europe.

Gains were led by banks, with Shinhan Financial Group jumping 7.35 percent while Hana Financial Group rose 5.96 percent.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) climbed 1.8 percent to close at 1,892.74 points. (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)