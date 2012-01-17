* Investors brush aside concerns of rating downgrades * Programme purchases strong, foreigners continue to buy * Banks, brokerages rally on easing concerns over liquidity By Joonhee Yu SEOUL, Jan 17 South Korea's main bourse closely tracked its Asian peers, closing 1.8 percent higher on Tuesday, backed by a steady flow of programme purchases as investors brushed aside a series of rating downgrades in Europe. "Sentiment was boosted as the ratings cut left little harm on France's debt auction which attracted strong demand and lower yields," said Lee Jae-hoon, a market analyst at Mirae Asset Securities. "Foreign investors maintained their buying streak, and easing liquidity concerns were especially a boon to banks and brokerage shares," he added. Late on Monday, Standard & Poor's conducted a credit rating downgrade of the euro zone's EFSF rescue fund after similar actions on nine countries of the 17-nation bloc, but market players were unmoved by the widely expected decision. Despite data showing that China's fourth quarter growth had dipped to a 2-1/2-year low, the outcome beat expectations of a more considerable slowdown and investors embraced the prospects that Chinese policymakers would be prompted to further ease monetary policy and provide more stimulus. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 1.8 percent to 1,892.74 points to wrap up Tuesday's session. Bidders gobbled up a net 707.7 billion won ($612.8 million) worth of shares via programme trading, the largest single-day volume in two weeks. Offshore investors continued to buy, quelling worries of capital flight from risky assets following the news out of Europe, snapping up a net 396.8 billion won worth of shares to post a six-day buying streak. Institutions also bought a net 95.9 billion won worth of shares, extending their purchase streak to seven straight sessions. Bank shares were the biggest winners, as Shinhan Financial Group, the eighth-largest share in the KOSPI by market value, saw its stocks jump 7.35 percent while KB Financial Group Inc, the 11th largest on the index, rose 5.31 percent. Brokerage firms lent support, with Mirae Asset Securities soaring 9.31 percent and Samsung Securities gaining 7.91 percent. Telecom shares bucked wider trends to end lower, as SK Telecom, South Korea's largest mobile provider, fell 1.82 percent while LG UPlus dipped 1.17 percent. Airline shares benefitted from a stronger won and subsequently lower price for imported jet fuel, with Korean Air climbing 4.33 percent, while rival carrier Asiana Air soared 4.44 percent. The KOSPI 200 index rose 1.94 percent while the junior KOSDAQ index inched 0.05 percent lower. Move on day +1.8 percent 12-month high 2,231.47 27 April 2011 12-month low 1,644.11 26 Sept 2011 Change on yr +3.67 percent All-time high 2,231.47 27 April 2011 All-time low 93.10 6 January 1981 ($1 = 1154.800 Korean Won) (Editing by Jacqueline Wong)