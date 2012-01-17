SEOUL, Jan 18 Seoul shares are seen tracking rises in global markets on Wednesday, but gains are likely to be capped as a technical resistance line nears with investors looking for further signs to gauge the outlook of the global economy. "Upside is seen although it will be limited as resistance is likely to appear at the 1,900 level," said Jeon Jong-gyu, an analyst at Samsung Securities. "With a holiday long weekend approaching and investors awaiting the results of a series of European Union meetings and possible stimulus measures in China, they may see an opportunity to take a breather and count their profits," he added. Data released on Tuesday showed China's fourth quarter growth rate at its lowest in 2-1/2 years, raising the prospects of fresh, pro-growth stimulus measures from the country's policymakers. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 1.8 percent to close at 1,892.74 points on Tuesday. ---------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 22:09 GMT--------------------- INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,293.67 0.36% 4.580 USD/JPY 76.82 0.01% 0.010 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.858 -- -0.012 SPOT GOLD $1,651.40 0.01% 0.210 US CRUDE $100.98 2.31% 2.280 DOW JONES 12482.07 0.48% 60.01 ASIA ADRS 118.51 0.44% 0.52 --------------------------------------------------------------- >Wall St rises but off highs as Citi sinks >Long-dated prices gain on Fed purchases >Euro higher vs dollar but gains seen fleeting >Oil up on economic data, Europe worry limits rise ---STOCKS TO WATCH--- **KIA MOTORS CORP ** Kia Motors Corp said on Tuesday that it plans to expand production in its Slovak plant by more than 10 percent to 285,000 vehicles in 2012 after a similar rise in output last year. **POSCO ** POSCO, the world's third-biggest steelmaker, said on Tuesday it would pay 1.8 trillion won ($1.6 billion) to expand its stake in an Australian iron ore mining firm. Annual results also indicated POSCO earned an operating profit of 692 billion won in the fourth quarter, missing forecasts. **BANK SHARES** Citigroup Inc shares fell more than 8 percent after the bank reported an 11 percent drop in quarterly profits, battered by the European debt crisis. (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)