SEOUL Jan 18 Seoul shares dipped slightly at the market open, facing resistance near the 1,900 point level as investors dug in ahead of a long holiday weekend.

Early losses were led by bank shares, with Shinhan Financial Group down 1.08 percent while Hana Financial Group shed 1.1 percent.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was down 0.18 percent at 1,889.42 as of 0003 GMT. (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)