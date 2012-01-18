BRIEF-Candelaria Mining names Curtis Turner as CEO
* Candelaria Mining announces additions to senior management team
SEOUL Jan 18 Seoul shares dipped slightly at the market open, facing resistance near the 1,900 point level as investors dug in ahead of a long holiday weekend.
Early losses were led by bank shares, with Shinhan Financial Group down 1.08 percent while Hana Financial Group shed 1.1 percent.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was down 0.18 percent at 1,889.42 as of 0003 GMT. (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)
BERLIN, June 13 German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Tuesday the European Central Bank needed to change its current monetary policy "in a timely manner", warning that very low interest rates had caused problems in some parts of the world.