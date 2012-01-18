SEOUL, Jan 19 Seoul shares are seen tracking a rally in U.S. and European peers on Thursday, following reports that the International Monetary Fund (IMF) is planning to boost its lending capacity to aid countries reeling from the euro zone debt crisis. "The KOSPI will find the extra momentum it needs from last night's rally in U.S. and European stocks. The next line of resistance is likely to be around the 1,920-1,930 level seen in recent weeks," said Kim Seong-bong, an analyst from Samsung Securities. The International Monetary Fund is planning to boost its loan pool by $600 billion, according to financial sources, but some nations insist that Europe must step up in providing more support to the debt-encumbered members of its currency bloc. Greek debt talks resumed on Wednesday, with both sides facing mounting pressure to reach a compromise in reaching a swap deal and prevent an unruly default in Athens when bond redemption come due in March. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell 0.02 percent to close at 1,892.39 points on Wednesday. ------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 22:40 GMT------------------- INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,308.04 1.11% 14.370 USD/JPY 76.76 -0.04% -0.030 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.898 -- 0.040 SPOT GOLD $1,658.90 -0.03% -0.560 US CRUDE $100.59 -0.12% -0.120 DOW JONES 12578.95 0.78% 96.88 ASIA ADRS 120.13 1.37% 1.62 ---------------------------------------------------------------- >Wall St gains 1 pct as IMF gives Europe hope >Euro rises second straight day; gains tenous >Bond prices fall as euro optimism spurs risk rally >Oil falls as weak demand outlook trumps IMF hopes ---STOCKS TO WATCH--- **KOREA ELECTRIC POWER CORP ** Korea Electric Power Corp (KEPCO) announced on Wednesday that it signed a $582 million deal to supply a 250 MW coal-fired power station in Senegal. **HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUSTRIES ** **KEPCO ENGINEERING & CONSTRUCTION ** According to local media, Hyundai Heavy Industries is now the second largest shareholder of KEPCO Engineering & Construction after buying 150 billion Korean won ($131.4 million) worth of its shares on the stock exchange, taking its stake to 5 percent. **SHINSEGAE CO LTD ** Retailer Shinsegae reported a 7.3 percent rise in profits and 9.1 percent growth in sales compared to last fiscal year, according to its annual report. ($1 = 1141.750 Korean Won) (Reporting by Joonhee Yu and Tae-yi Kim; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)