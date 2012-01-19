* Foreigners post biggest single-day net purchase since
September
* Semiconductors rally on U.S. peers, improving outlook
* Positive sentiment backed by IMF funding hopes, U.S. data
By Joonhee Yu
SEOUL, Jan 19 Seoul shares rose to a
five-week high on Thursday, backed by a foreign investor buying
binge as hopes that the International Monetary Fund would beef
up its lending capacity soothed euro zone worries.
"Although a rally in U.S. and European shares lent strong
support, the mainstay behind the momentum was the huge purchases
by foreign investors," said Lee Young-gon, a market analyst at
Hana Daetoo Securities.
Strong U.S. manufacturing data also backed risk appetite,
with factory output in December growing at its fastest pace in
more than a year.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose
1.19 percent to close at 1,914.97 points, re-entering 1,900
point territory for the first time in more than a month and just
shy of a five-week high touched earlier in the session.
Foreign investors snatched up a net 709 billion won ($621
million) worth of shares, marking their largest single-day
purchase since September and eighth straight session of buying.
Institutional investors reverted to net buying after selling
on Wednesday, snapping up a net 90.9 billion won worth of
shares.
Semiconductor shares rallied, tracking U.S. peers in the
Philadelphia Semiconductor Index, which climbed 5 percent
to its highest since July amid strong indications of rising DRAM
prices.
"Slumping PC demand has already touched the floor and
expected to recover, and with many latecomer firms lowering
their output, a consolidation in supply and demand imbalance
will support recovery in DRAM prices," said Nam Tae-hyun, an
analyst at IBK Securities.
Hynix Semiconductor Inc soared 4.16 percent
while Seoul Semiconductor Co Ltd jumped 9.93
percent.
Shares in Hi-mart Co, South Korea's largest
electronics retailer, rose 3.36 percent on reports that the
company will release preliminary bidding invitations for its
sale.
Eugene Corp, the majority stakeholder in
Hi-mart, saw its shares spike up by the daily limit of 14.86
percent.
Large-cap heavyweights lent support, as Samsung Electronics
Co soared 4.08 percent and POSCO rose
2.78 percent.
The KOSPI 200 index rose 1.39 percent to close at
251.27 while the junior KOSDAQ index snapped a three-day
slump to close 0.49 percent higher.
Move on day +1.19 percent
12-month high 2,231.47 27 April 2011
12-month low 1,644.11 26 Sept 2011
Change on yr +4.88 percent
All-time high 2,231.47 27 April 2011
All-time low 93.10 6 January 1981
($1 = 1141.750 Korean Won)
(Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)