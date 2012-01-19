SEOUL, Jan 20 Seoul shares look set to extend their winning streak on Friday, tracking a sustained rise in U.S. and European markets, but the advance will likely be capped by profit taking ahead of a long holiday weekend. "The market will attempt to advance further, finding support from foreign and institutional investors who have bought continuously in recent sessions, but some investors may cash out or look to square positions ahead of the holiday weekend," said Lee Young-gon, an analyst at Hana Daetoo Securities. The number of Americans filing for jobless benefits dropped to a near four-year low last week, suggesting the economy was carrying some momentum into the new year on a path of recovery. The euro zone passed a key test of confidence on Thursday when Spain romped through its latest auction of benchmark 10-year bonds, raising more funds than expected at lower yields, although debt talks in Greece remain at a standstill. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) soared to a five-week high on Thursday, rising 1.19 percent to close at 1,914.97. South Korean financial markets will be closed on Monday and Tuesday for the Lunar New Year holiday, and will reopen on Wednesday. ----------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 22:13 GMT ----------------- INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,314.50 0.49% 6.460 USD/JPY 77.09 -0.03% -0.020 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.982 -- 0.084 SPOT GOLD $1,656.29 -0.03% -0.500 US CRUDE $100.31 -0.28% -0.280 DOW JONES 12623.98 0.36% 45.03 ASIA ADRS 121.40 1.06% 1.27 ------------------------------------------------------------- >Financials lift Wall St after bank earnings >Prices fall, Europe debt sales ease safety bid >Euro rises for 3rd day, touches two-week high >Brent crude rises on euro zone optimism ---STOCKS TO WATCH--- **HYUNDAI CORP ** **HYUNDAI ENGINEERING & CONSTRUCTION CO LTD ** Hyundai Corp and Hyundai Engineering & Construction won a $300 million contract to build a coal-fired power plant in Columbia, according to local media reports. **SHINSEGAE INTERNATIONAL CO LTD ** South Korean fashion retailer Shinsegae International Co Ltd reported a 17.8 percent gain in revenues and a 23.8 percent rise in profits for the fourth quarter in a regulatory filing. **HANKUK GLASS INDUSTRIES INC ** Hankuk Glass Industries announced it is shutting down output of plate glass at its facility in Kunsan due to oversupply. **LG ELECTRONICS INC ** According to media reports, LG Electronics is releasing its new 3D TV model in this month, earlier than planned, to kick off an "aggressive" marketing drive. (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)