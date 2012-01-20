* KOSPI closes at highest level since early August * Foreign investors pick up most net shares in nearly seven months * STX Group affiliated firms rally across the board on stake sale hopes By Joonhee Yu SEOUL, Jan 20 Seoul shares extended their rally on Friday ahead of an extended holiday to close at a near six-month high as subsiding euro zone worries prompted foreign investors to up the ante in their buying binge. "Fundamental risk perceptions have been reduced by the latest string of positive news from Europe, improving overall share valuation and attracting strong foreign purchases," said Kim Sung-bong, an analyst at Samsung Securities. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) soared 1.82 percent to close at 1,949.89 points, posting its highest close since August 4 and third straight winning week. A buying spree by offshore investors shifted into extra gear, raking in a net 1,416.7 billion won ($1.25 billion) worth of shares, the largest single-day purchase since July 8 and ninth straight day of buying. The rally was spearheaded by brokerage firms, with Mirae Asset Securities soaring 7.61 percent while Woori Investment & Securities rose 6.35 percent. Shipbuilders lent support, with Hyundai Heavy Industries gaining 4.45 percent. STX Offshore & Shipbuilding leaped 11.72 percent on reports of the impending sale of a stake in Singapore-listed STX OSV Holdings by its parent STX Group, easing concerns of a liquidity squeeze within the conglomerate. Shares in other STX Group affiliates also rose, with STX Corporation up 6.12 percent and STX Pan Ocean gaining 5.78 percent. Kumho Tire Inc Co shares jumped 10.93 percent on improving business conditions amidst falling raw material prices. "The improving outlook extends to other tyre makers as well, but while it was priced into their shares Kumho was left behind, which explains its sharp movement today," said Cho Soo-hong, an analyst at Woori Investment & Securities. Korea Aerospace Industries reversed early losses to close up 2.73 percent after the company was selected as the preferred bidder to produce wing components for Airbus A-320 passenger aircraft. The KOSPI 200 index rose 2.13 percent while the junior KOSDAQ index fell 0.68 percent. South Korean financial markets will be closed on Monday and Tuesday in observance of the Lunar New Year holidays, and will re-open on Wednesday. Move on day +1.82 percent 12-month high 2,231.47 27 April 2011 12-month low 1,644.11 26 Sept 2011 Change on yr +6.8 percent All-time high 2,231.47 27 April 2011 All-time low 93.10 6 January 1981 ($1 = 1137.100 Korean Won) (Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)