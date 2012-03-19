SEOUL, March 20 Seoul shares are seen drifting
higher on Tuesday, but gains are likely to remain capped by
technical resistance at the key 2,050 chart level, where
investors have been seen booking profits in recent sessions.
"Eased euro zone fears and rosy first quarter earnings
expectations have lifted individual sectors such as financials
and tech issues, but the market in general is lacking a clear
direction and caught in a tug-of-war between liquidity-backed
risk-taking and resistance-triggered profit-taking," said Kwak
Jung-bo, an analyst at Samsung Securities.
Apple lifted U.S. stocks on Monday after it announced
regular dividends and share buy-backs, while benchmark U.S.
Treasury yields hit a near five-month high as investors sold
safe-haven government bonds.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed
up 0.62 percent to close at 2,047.00 points on Monday.
The main board has managed to breach the 2,050 point chart
barrier in the last four straight sessions, but also failed to
close above it on all those occasions.
-----------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 23:13GMT--------------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1,409.75 0.4% 5.580
USD/JPY 83.39 0.02% 0.020
10-YR US TSY YLD 2.375 -- 0.000
SPOT GOLD $1,662.49 0.13% 2.090
US CRUDE $107.71 -0.35% -0.380
DOW JONES 13239.13 0.05% 6.51
ASIA ADRS 131.68 0.29% 0.38
---------------------------------------------------------------
---STOCKS TO WATCH---
**SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS, LG ELECTRONICS **
The United States on Monday ordered final duties on bottom-mount
refrigerators from South Korea and Mexico in a case brought by
U.S. manufacturer Whirlpool against foreign rivals,
including LG and Samsung.
**SAMSUNG HEAVY INDUSTRIES CO LTD **
According to local media reports, Samsung Heavy Industries
is planning to sell a 6 percent stake in Brazilian
shipyard Estaleiro Atlântico Sul.
**DAEWOO ENGINEERING & CONSTRUCTION **
Daewoo Engineering and Construction and McDermott
International have signed contracts to build facilities
to recover gas from Hout, one of the joint oilfields shared by
Saudi Arabia and Kuwait, two industry sources
said.
(Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)