* Steel, energy shares down on fear of sluggish China demand
* Investors "wary of overheating": analyst
* Kia Motors bucks trend, up 1.3 pct on Europe output boost
By Joonhee Yu
SEOUL, March 21 Seoul shares edged lower on
Wednesday, with investors seen continuing to take profits on a
recent rally as renewed concerns over a slowdown in China
applied the brakes to already slowing momentum.
Steelmakers and oil refiners underperformed after BHP
Billiton, the world's largest miner said it was seeing
signs of "flattening" iron ore demand from China, sending
industrial and energy shares down on Wall Street.
Shares in POSCO, the world's third-largest
steelmaker, fell 1.75 percent while Hyundai Steel
slid 2.4 percent.
S-Oil was the worst performer among crude oil
refiners, stumbling 2.87 percent after industry sources said the
company was planning to shut down a processing unit at its Ulsan
refinery in June for one month.
"Even though China-related shares were the most notable
losers, broad falls even in blue chips such as large-cap
technology issues indicate investors are wary of overheating in
the market," said Park Jung-woo, an analyst at SK Securities.
The market found some solace in signs of recovery in the
U.S. housing market after data showed permits for U.S.
homebuilding neared a 3-1/2 year high in
February.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was
down 0.3 percent at 2,035.93 points as of 0205 GMT.
Foreign investors offloaded a net 69.6 billion won ($61.8
million) worth of shares while institutions sold a net 16.6
billion won worth.
Defensive issues also slumped, with tobacco giant KT&G
falling 1.47 percent while foodmaker Dongwon
Industries declined 2.16 percent.
Kia Motors Corp outpaced sector peers, gaining
1.27 percent after saying output at its Slovakian assembly plant
is expected to rise 13 percent this year driven by Russian,
British and German demand.
LG International Corp climbed 1.5 percent after
local media said it was finalising a deal to buy a 49 percent,
$100 million stake in a coal mine in China. The Korea Exchange
asked LG International to clarify the report.
($1 = 1124.850 Korean Won)
(Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)