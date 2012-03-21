* Steel, energy shares down on fear of sluggish China demand

* Investors "wary of overheating": analyst

* Kia Motors bucks trend, up 1.3 pct on Europe output boost

By Joonhee Yu

SEOUL, March 21 Seoul shares edged lower on Wednesday, with investors seen continuing to take profits on a recent rally as renewed concerns over a slowdown in China applied the brakes to already slowing momentum.

Steelmakers and oil refiners underperformed after BHP Billiton, the world's largest miner said it was seeing signs of "flattening" iron ore demand from China, sending industrial and energy shares down on Wall Street.

Shares in POSCO, the world's third-largest steelmaker, fell 1.75 percent while Hyundai Steel slid 2.4 percent.

S-Oil was the worst performer among crude oil refiners, stumbling 2.87 percent after industry sources said the company was planning to shut down a processing unit at its Ulsan refinery in June for one month.

"Even though China-related shares were the most notable losers, broad falls even in blue chips such as large-cap technology issues indicate investors are wary of overheating in the market," said Park Jung-woo, an analyst at SK Securities.

The market found some solace in signs of recovery in the U.S. housing market after data showed permits for U.S. homebuilding neared a 3-1/2 year high in February.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was down 0.3 percent at 2,035.93 points as of 0205 GMT.

Foreign investors offloaded a net 69.6 billion won ($61.8 million) worth of shares while institutions sold a net 16.6 billion won worth.

Defensive issues also slumped, with tobacco giant KT&G falling 1.47 percent while foodmaker Dongwon Industries declined 2.16 percent.

Kia Motors Corp outpaced sector peers, gaining 1.27 percent after saying output at its Slovakian assembly plant is expected to rise 13 percent this year driven by Russian, British and German demand.

LG International Corp climbed 1.5 percent after local media said it was finalising a deal to buy a 49 percent, $100 million stake in a coal mine in China. The Korea Exchange asked LG International to clarify the report. ($1 = 1124.850 Korean Won) (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)