SEOUL, March 22 Seoul shares were nearly level at the opening bell on Thursday as mixed signals from the latest U.S. data left investors without clear clues to the market's future direction.

Early declines were led by financials. Shinhan Financial Group fell 1.56 percent while Korea Exchange Bank shed 0.68 percent.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was down 0.04 percent at 2,026.38 points as of 0007 GMT. (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)