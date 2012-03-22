* Rangebound KOSPI ticks down after China PMI release
* Shipbuilders, energy counters underperform
* Hyundai Wia up on glowing sales, calming measures
By Joonhee Yu
SEOUL, March 22 Seoul shares were lower by
midday on Thursday, trading within a thin range, after China
manufacturing activity shrank for a fifth consecutive month.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was
down 0.45 percent at 2,367.41 at 0308 GMT, on track for a
three-session losing streak after touching a one-week low on
Wednesday.
"The market is drifting rather aimlessly in the absence of
any clear direction-setting events, but growing concern about a
slowdown in China could provide some weight," said HMC
Securities analyst Lee Young-won.
China's manufacturing sector activity shrank in March for a
fifth successive month, with the overall rate of contraction
accelerating and new orders sinking to a four-month low, the
HSBC flash purchasing managers index showed on
Thursday.
China-related stocks extended their decline, with energy
counters and shipbuilders underperforming. The KRX Energy
sub-index was down 2.12 percent, while the basket of
shipbuilders fell 2.06 percent.
GS Holdings Corp, parent of the country's
second-largest crude oil refiner, fell 1.39 percent, while STX
Offshore & Shipbuilding Co Ltd tumbled 4.28 percent.
Samsung Electronics Co Ltd rose 1.05 percent
after saying it would to build its first chip manufacturing
plant in China in Xian as it seeks to meet growing demand for
NAND flash chips in the country.
Hyundai Wia Corp rose 2.32 percent, with
analysts citing an upswing in sales and proactive measures to
calm investors after sources told of a planned 340 billion won
($301 million) block sale by stakeholders Hyundai Motor Co
and KIA Motors Corp.
"Hyundai Wia said it racked up 500 billion won in
first-quarter sales, a 150-percent jump year on year. They seem
to be taking positive steps to reassure investors with the
unusually open and public approach they took with those
announcements," Taurus Securities said in a note.
Offshore investors sold a net 39.6 billion won worth of
shares, while institutions were poised for a sixth-straight
selling session, offloading a net 67 billion won.
Investors will look to manufacturing data in Europe due to
be released on Thursday, with flash PMI estimates from across
the euro zone forecast to show an overall improvement versus
February, according to a Reuters poll.
($1 = 1129.550 Korean Won)
(Editing by Chris Lewis)