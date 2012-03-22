* Rangebound KOSPI ticks down after China PMI release

* Shipbuilders, energy counters underperform

* Hyundai Wia up on glowing sales, calming measures

By Joonhee Yu

SEOUL, March 22 Seoul shares were lower by midday on Thursday, trading within a thin range, after China manufacturing activity shrank for a fifth consecutive month.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was down 0.45 percent at 2,367.41 at 0308 GMT, on track for a three-session losing streak after touching a one-week low on Wednesday.

"The market is drifting rather aimlessly in the absence of any clear direction-setting events, but growing concern about a slowdown in China could provide some weight," said HMC Securities analyst Lee Young-won.

China's manufacturing sector activity shrank in March for a fifth successive month, with the overall rate of contraction accelerating and new orders sinking to a four-month low, the HSBC flash purchasing managers index showed on Thursday.

China-related stocks extended their decline, with energy counters and shipbuilders underperforming. The KRX Energy sub-index was down 2.12 percent, while the basket of shipbuilders fell 2.06 percent.

GS Holdings Corp, parent of the country's second-largest crude oil refiner, fell 1.39 percent, while STX Offshore & Shipbuilding Co Ltd tumbled 4.28 percent.

Samsung Electronics Co Ltd rose 1.05 percent after saying it would to build its first chip manufacturing plant in China in Xian as it seeks to meet growing demand for NAND flash chips in the country.

Hyundai Wia Corp rose 2.32 percent, with analysts citing an upswing in sales and proactive measures to calm investors after sources told of a planned 340 billion won ($301 million) block sale by stakeholders Hyundai Motor Co and KIA Motors Corp.

"Hyundai Wia said it racked up 500 billion won in first-quarter sales, a 150-percent jump year on year. They seem to be taking positive steps to reassure investors with the unusually open and public approach they took with those announcements," Taurus Securities said in a note.

Offshore investors sold a net 39.6 billion won worth of shares, while institutions were poised for a sixth-straight selling session, offloading a net 67 billion won.

Investors will look to manufacturing data in Europe due to be released on Thursday, with flash PMI estimates from across the euro zone forecast to show an overall improvement versus February, according to a Reuters poll. ($1 = 1129.550 Korean Won) (Editing by Chris Lewis)