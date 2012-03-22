* KOSPI extends losing streak to 3 days, touches 1-wk low
* China PMI weighs on shipbuilders, energy counters
* Instant noodle makers tumble on collusion charges
By Joonhee Yu
SEOUL, March 22 Seoul shares finished flat on
Thursday after a rangebound trading session, with data showing
that China's manufacturing activity declined for a fifth
straight month weighing on counters with heavy exposure to
Chinese demand.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) ticked 0.05
percent lower to close at 2,026.12, posting a third consecutive
loss and marginally extending a one-week closing low set on
Wednesday.
"Weak Chinese PMI data prompted investors to dump related
stocks, but as many had already declined in recent sessions,
some investors saw buying opportunities that helped stem
losses", said Cho Byung-hyun, an analyst at Tong Yang
Securities.
Adding fuel to concern over a slowdown in the world's
second-largest economy, China's manufacturing sector activity
shrank in March for a fifth successive month, the HSBC flash
purchasing managers index showed on Thursday.
Stocks closely-tied to China's growth, such as energy
counters and shipbuilders, underperformed. GS Holdings Corp
, parent of South Korea's second-largest crude oil
refiner, fell 1.55 percent, while STX Offshore & Shipbuilding Co
Ltd tumbled 6.12 percent and Daewoo Shipbuilding &
Marine Engineering Co Ltd slid 4.09 percent.
Foodmakers tumbled following media reports that four instant
noodle-makers had been penalised by the South Korean Fair Trade
Commission on charges of price collusion.
Nongshim Co Ltd fell 2.16 percent after
reporting to the Korea Exchange that it had been fined 107.7
billion won ($95.3 million), equivalent to 7.3 percent of its
total equity. Samyang Holdings Corp tumbled 4.92
percent, while Ottogi Corp slid 2.82 percent.
Auto parts maker Hyundai Wia Corp rose 2.7
percent, with analysts citing an upswing in sales and proactive
measures to calm investors after sources told of a planned 340
billion won ($301 million) block sale by stakeholders Hyundai
Motor Co and KIA Motors Corp
.
Offshore investors sold a net 52.5 billion won worth of
shares, while institutions dumped shares for a sixth consecutive
session, offloading a net 107.6 billion won.
The benchmark KOSPI 200 index inched 0.07 percent
higher, while the smaller-cap, tech-heavy KOSDAQ fell
1.13 percent.
On the main bourse, 535.7 million shares exchanged hands,
with decliners outnumbering winners 572 to 266.
Investors will look to manufacturing data in Europe due to
be released on Thursday, with flash PMI estimates from across
the euro zone forecast to show an overall improvement versus
February, according to a Reuters poll.
Move on day -0.05 percent
12-month high 2,231.47 27 April 2011
12-month low 1,644.11 26 Sept 2011
Change on yr +11.7 percent
All-time high 2,231.47 27 April 2011
All-time low 93.10 6 January 1981
($1 = 1129.550 Korean won)
(Editing by Chris Lewis)