SEOUL, March 23 Seoul shares dipped lower at the
market open on Friday, tracking overnight falls in Wall Street
as risk appetite was dampened by weak China and Europe
manufacturing data, rekindling worries over global economic
growth.
Early falls were led by cyclical shares. Daewoo Shipbuilding
& Marine Engineering slid 1.52 percent, while
steelmaker POSCO shed 1.04 percent.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was
down 0.4 percent at 2,017.93 points as of 0004 GMT, on course to
set a weekly loss.
(Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)