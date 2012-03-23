* KOSPI set for four-day skid
* China-related plays find support after drop
* Eugene rallies 12 pct on Hi-mart sale reports
By Joonhee Yu
SEOUL, March 23 Seoul shares drifted lower on
Friday, set for a four-day losing streak as weak manufacturing
data from China and Europe fueled worries of a global economic
slowdown, dampening risk appetite.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was
down 0.23 percent at 2,021.38 points as of 0305 GMT.
"We have seen a series of corrections as of late with the
index falling in six out of the last seven sessions, but the
pullback hasn't been drastic, indicating strong support at the
technical floor around the 2,000 point threshold," said Park
Suk-hyun, an analyst at KTB Securities.
Chinese manufacturing activity shrank for a fifth straight
month in March and the euro zone economy is showing new signs of
wilting, according to surveys on Thursday that pointed to
weakening global demand.
Crude oil refiners led early losses. SK Innovation
fell 2.06 percent while S-Oil slid 2.99
percent.
Shipbuilders, heavily-tied to Chinese demand, reversed steep
early losses to post modest gains, with analysts saying they
were attracting bargain-hunters after a recent selloff.
Hyundai Heavy Industries gained 1.44 percent
while Samsung Heavy Industries rose 2.09 percent.
Steelmakers pared early losses, with the KRX Steel sub-index
ticking 0.06 percent lower after briefly digging
itself out of the red.
While POSCO fell 0.78 percent, Hyundai Hysco
reversed early falls to rise 1.23 percent.
Shares in Hi-mart Co rose 3.21 percent and its
parent Eugene Corp rallied 12.21 percent after media
reports said Eugene's CEO had reaffirmed his intention to
proceed with a planned stake sale in Hi-mart, which had been
stalled over a fraud probe involving Hi-mart executives, at a
shareholders' meeting.
Despite being poised to set a weekly loss, the KOSPI average
is still up more than 11 percent this year, and KTB Securities
said positive U.S. indicators would provide a source of fresh
momentum once the negative headlines out of China begin to fade.
(Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)