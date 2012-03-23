SEOUL, March 23 Seoul shares recovered from
early losses to close nearly steady on Friday as bargain-hunting
investors found an opportunity to buy low following recent
selloffs, despite weak manufacturing data out of China and
Europe applying pressure.
Retail shares saw steep declines. Hyundai Department Store
fell 2.36 percent while Lotte Shopping
slid 2.79 percent.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) inched 0.04
percent higher to close at 2,026.83 points, snapping a three-day
losing streak but posting a slim weekly loss of 0.3 percent.
(Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)