* Resilient support near 2,000 points limits pullback
* Investors buy underperformers, shrug off data
* Eugene up 8 pct after CEO reaffirms Hi-mart sale intent
By Joonhee Yu
SEOUL, March 23 Seoul shares reversed early
losses to finish flat on Friday as investors sought buying
opportunities in the wake of recent selling, despite downward
pressure from weak manufacturing data out of China and Europe.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) edged 0.04
percent higher to close at 2,026.83, snapping a three-day losing
streak but posting a slim weekly loss of 0.3 percent.
"Corrections in the KOSPI started kicking in earlier than
its U.S and European peers, helping to minimise the selloff
today and underpinned by strong technical support," said Samsung
Securities analyst Kim Sung-bong.
Chinese manufacturing activity shrank for a fifth straight
month in March and the euro zone economy is showing new signs of
wilting in surveys that pointed to weakening global demand, but
the impact on the market was cushioned by bargain-hunting after
recent extended falls.
Shipbuilders and steelmakers, heavily exposed to Chinese
demand and subject to sharp falls on a string of negative
headlines out of China, staged a comeback to outperform other
sectors after a weak start. Hyundai Heavy Industries Co Ltd
rose 1.76 percent, while Hyundai Hysco Co Ltd
rallied 3.8 percent.
Energy and petrochemical counters also rallied, with GS
Holdings Corp climbing 3.3 percent and LG Chem Ltd
up 2.37 percent.
"Crude oil refiners and chemicals issues have cooled too
dramatically, with LG Chem nearly falling to the level of its
120-day moving average. Despite lingering risks, there were some
attractive valuations there," said Korea Investment & Securities
analyst Kim Chul-joong.
Hyundai Engineering & Construction Co Ltd
reversed early losses to inch up 0.49 percent, while most of its
peers ended in the red, following a 1.11 trillion won ($982.7
million) order from Qatar announced through a regulatory
filing.
Hi-mart Co Ltd rose 2.09 percent and parent
Eugene Corp jumped 8.02 percent after media reports
that Eugene's chief executive had reaffirmed at a shareholder
meeting on Friday his intention to proceed with a planned stake
sale in Hi-mart, which had been stalled over a fraud probe
involving Hi-mart executives.
Declines were led by retailers, with Hyundai Department
Store Co Ltd down 2.36 percent and Lotte Shopping
sliding 2.79 percent.
Despite setting a weekly loss, the KOSPI average is still up
more than 11 percent this year, with analysts forecasting solid
support near the 2,000 point level as the market gathers
strength for another rally.
The benchmark KOSPI 200 index ticked 0.01 percent
lower, while the junior KOSDAQ inched down 0.08 percent.
501 million shares exchanged hands while declining shares
outnumbered winners 425 to 382.
Move on day +0.04 percent
12-month high 2,231.47 27 April 2011
12-month low 1,644.11 26 Sept 2011
Change on yr +11.0 percent
All-time high 2,231.47 27 April 2011
All-time low 93.10 6 January 1981
($1 = 1129.500 Korean Won)
(Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Chris Lewis)