SEOUL, March 26 Seoul shares are expected to remain rangebound on Monday as investors await further signals on the state of the global economy, hoping that these will revive momentum. "As we approach the earnings preview season, some forecast adjustments could move individual sectors, but the broad market is likely be stuck in this quiet, aimless state until next week in the absence of any news," said Kim Sung-bong, an analyst at Samsung Securities. Kim said the index was likely to trade between 2,015 and 2,035 points on Monday. According to the latest U.S. economic data, new single-family home sales fell 1.6 percent in February, while prices jumped to their highest level in eight months, painting yet another mixed picture of the U.S. housing market. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) ticked down 0.04 percent to close at 2,026.83 points on Friday, posting a weekly loss of 0.3 percent. --------------MARKET SNAP SHOT @ 22:22 GMT -------------------- INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CH S&P 500 1,397.11 0.31% 4.330 USD/JPY 82.46 0.06% 0.050 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.234 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD $1,666.84 0.28% 4.700 US CRUDE $106.94 0.07% 0.070 DOW JONES 13080.73 0.27% 34.59 ASIA ADRS 128.91 0.15% 0.19 --------------------------------------------------------------- >Market bounces back from 3-day losing streak >Bond prices rise again after last week's rout >Euro rises to 3-week high, may pull back next week >Oil rises on drop in Iranian crude exports ---STOCKS TO WATCH--- **KOREA LIFE INSURANCE, TONG YANG LIFE INSURANCE** Korea Life Insurance Co Ltd said on Friday it has placed a final bid for a controlling stake worth about $875 million in Tong Yang Life Insurance Co Ltd . **MOATECH CO ** Japan's Minebea Co said on Friday it would take a 50.8 percent stake in Moatech Co, a small precision motor manufacturer, to expand its business in the field and strengthen its competitiveness in the global market. **LG DISPLAY CO LTD ** According to media reports, LG Display has started mass-producing television LCD modules at its newly built production line in Mexico, as the company aims to boost its presence in North America. (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Joseph Radford)