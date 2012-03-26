* High oil prices continue to weigh on resources
* Builders outperform on improving fundamental outlook
* Defence firms rally after Obama warnings to N.Korea
By Joonhee Yu
SEOUL, March 26 South Korean shares reversed
earlier gains and edged lower by mid-day on Monday,
underperforming regional peers, as investors continued to dump
shares in the energy and resource sectors.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was
down 0.41 percent at 2,018.61 points by 0210 GMT, after climbing
as much as 0.7 percent near the opening bell.
"Construction and technology blue chips are continuing to
ride positive earnings expectations to underpin the markets,
although resource counters remain pressured by high oil prices
despite last week's corrections," said Lee Eun-taek, an analyst
at Dongbu Securities.
Oil prices soared on Friday, with Brent crude rising
as much as $4 on news that Iranian crude exports had fallen
significantly in March following tighter Western
sanctions.
Crude oil refiners and steelmakers led the early decline. SK
Innovation, South Korea's largest refiner, slid 2.93
percent on fears of weaker profit margins, while automotive
steelmaker Hyundai Hysco fell 2.36 percent.
Top losers in the core benchmark KOSPI 200 index
included LG Chem, which fell 3.67 percent, and
Hyundai Mipo Dockyard, which shed 3.44 percent.
Construction issues outperformed peers on expectations
fundamentals will improve in the second quarter. Hyundai
Engineering gained 1.09 percent while Daewoo
Engineering climbed 1.9 percent.
Defence contractors rallied after U.S. President Barack
Obama sent a stern warning to North Korea over its nuclear
ambitions at a security summit in Seoul on Monday. Huneed Tech
rose 4.27 percent while Speco advanced
nearly 6 percent.
Analysts say the index will likely drift sideways for the
time being as investors await a slew of domestic and foreign
economic data due this week, followed by corporate earnings
reports.
(Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Kim Coghill)