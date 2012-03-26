* Energy shares underperform, fail to track U.S peers
* Institutions sell most in 5-wks on fund redemptions
* Builders buck trends to gain on pickup in Q2 outlook
By Joonhee Yu
SEOUL, March 26 Seoul shares reversed earlier
gains and ended lower on Monday, as weak energy counters failed
to track a rebound in their Wall Street peers, offsetting gains
in construction and technology issues that are riding on
positive earnings expectations.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell
0.38 percent to close at 2,019.19 points.
"Although the KOSPI slightly underperformed other Asian
peers today, there's no notable shift in its broad trend. It is
still drifting sideways in a series of corrections and technical
rebounds in the 2,000-2,050 range in the absence of any market
catalysts," said Oh On-su, an analyst at Hyundai Securities.
Despite a rebound in resource shares that nudged Wall Street
higher on Friday, local peers failed to carry through as they
led declines in the broad market on Monday.
SK Innovation, South Korea's largest crude oil
refiner, fell 2.93 percent while GS Holdings, the
parent of the country's second largest refiner, shed 2.13
percent.
POSCO, the world's third largest steelmaker,
completed a four-day skid, edging 0.52 percent lower while
Hyundai Hysco stumbled 3.42 percent.
Offshore investors sold a net 72 billion won ($63.4
million)worth of shares while institutions cashed out on a net
288.3 billion won worth on fund redemptions, the largest
single-day net selling session in almost five weeks.
Builders bucked wider trends to close higher with analysts
citing a pickup in second quarter fundamentals as the underlying
strength. Daewoo Engineering & Construction rose
2.86 percent while Samsung Engineering gained 2.02
percent.
Tech-giant Samsung Electronics continued to
outperform peers, closing 1.11 percent higher to post a
third-straight winning session.
The KOSPI has rallied alongside global equities to start off
the year backed by ample liquidity and a positive string of U.S.
data, but has since sputtered to a halt in recent session
following recurrent worries of sluggish growth in China.
Analysts see another quiet week of choppy trading ahead, but
investors will be eyeing a fresh source of momentum when euro
zone finance ministers meet on Friday to discuss a beefed-up
financial bailout fund.
The KOSPI 200 index edged 0.2 percent lower while
the junior KOSDAQ fell 0.77 percent.
Trading was light on Monday with 431.3 million shares
exchanging hands on the main bourse, 78 percent of the daily
average of 467.8 million shares traded in March. Declining
shares outnumbered winners 522 to 296.
Move on day -0.38 percent
12-month high 2,231.47 27 April 2011
12-month low 1,644.11 26 Sept 2011
Change on yr +10.6 percent
All-time high 2,231.47 27 April 2011
All-time low 93.10 6 January 1981
($1 = 1135.350 Korean Won)
(Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Ramya Venugopal)