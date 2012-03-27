(Refiles to change 'Monday' to 'Tuesday' in para 9)

By Joonhee Yu

SEOUL, March 27 Seoul shares rose on Tuesday, backed by a sharp turnaround in underperforming stocks as investors sought bargains, underpinned by a return in aggressive offshore bids, while index heavyweight Samsung Electronics hit the latest in a series of highs.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up 0.8 percent to 2,035.14 points by 0140 GMT after gaining as much as 1.2 percent early in the session.

"Foreign bids have returned with investors finding bargains in underperformers while Samsung Electronics continues to go from strength to strength," said Ham Sung-sik, an analyst at Daishin Securities. "The downward pressure on the won from a strong dollar trend may also lend support to exporters."

Samsung Electronics, riding lofty first quarter earnings expectations, continued to rise, gaining 1.57 percent to touch yet another all-time intraday high of 1,295,000 won ($1,134.45).

Steelmakers were among the big gainers, with POSCO up 1.4 percent and Hyundai Steel up 1.8 percent.

Shipbuilders rose after posting losses in four out of the last five sessions. Hyundai Heavy Industries climbed 3.59 percent while STX Offshore & Shipbuilding gained 1.32 percent.

Crude oil refiners failed to ride the broad recovery in what had been laggard sectors. Analysts said the slow pace of transferring higher fuel costs to consumers was largely to blame.

SK Innovation, South Korea's largest refiner, fell 2.11 percent while S-Oil, the country's third-largest, declined 1.75 percent.

Korea Gas Corp (KOGAS) shares spiked 8.4 percent on Tuesday after the discovery of a new, large natural gas reserve off the coast of Mozambique, of which it is entitled to a ten percent stake.

The three major U.S. stock indices all climbed more than 1 percent on Monday to retake multi-year highs after Fed chairman Ben Bernanke stressed the need for a quicker recovery in the U.S. economy, leaving the door open for further quantitative easing.

Also underpinning sentiment was the latest data from a Munich-based think tank that showed German business morale improved for a fifth straight month in March.

A weaker won also lent support, with the South Korean currency trading 0.5 percent lower at 1,138.6 won to the greenback.

($1 = 1141.525 Korean Won) (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Daniel Magnowski)