* Bargain-hunters pick up recent underperformers * Heaviest offshore buying in 2-wks prop up shares * Korea Gas Corp jumps 11 pct on gas reserve discovery * Samsung Elec close at another all-time record high By Joonhee Yu SEOUL, March 27 South Korean shares rose more than 1 percent on Tuesday, their largest daily percentage gain in two weeks, as bargain hunting sparked a rebound in recent underperformers and as index heavyweight Samsung Electronics hit fresh record highs. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed 1.02 percent higher at 2,039.76 points, after rising as much as 1.2 percent during morning trade. "Foreign investors once again provided the key catalyst to momentum, as we've seen all year, said Lim Dong-rak, an analyst at Hanyang Securities. "While domestic investors have been more conservative, showing appetite only for bargain shares, it has been offshore players who have been leading riskier bets even at high prices." Foreign investors returned in force, gobbling up a net 324 billion won ($283.8 million) worth of shares, the largest single-day net buying session by offshore players in nearly two weeks. Samsung Electronics, riding lofty first quarter earnings expectations, extended this year's strong gains, surging 2.82 percent to close at its session-high and all-time peak of 1,311,000 won ($1,148.50). Resource counters also led the rally, posting a sharp turnaround after lagging in recent sessions. Hyundai Steel gained 1.31 percent while Korea Zinc soared 5.51 percent. Korea Gas Corp (KOGAS) shares spiked 11.13 percent after the discovery of large natural gas reserves off the coast of Mozambique. KOGAS has a 10 percent stake in the area. Shipbuilders rose after posting losses in four out of the last five sessions, with Hyundai Heavy Industries advancing 3.12 percent to lead its peers. Crude oil refiners failed to ride the broad recovery in what had been laggard sectors. Analysts said the slow pace of transferring higher fuel costs to consumers highlighted weakness in the sector. SK Innovation, South Korea's largest refiner, fell 1.21 percent while S-Oil, the country's third-largest, shed 0.44 percent. The three major U.S. stock indices all climbed more than 1 percent on Monday to retake multi-year highs after Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke stressed the need for a quicker recovery in the U.S. economy, leaving the door open for further quantitative easing. Also underpinning sentiment was the latest data from a Munich-based think tank that showed German business morale improved for a fifth straight month in March. The benchmark KOSPI 200 index rose 1.23 percent while the junior, tech-heavy KOSDAQ edged 0.32 percent lower. The main bourse saw the busiest day of trading so far in March with 599.1 million shares exchanging hands, 36 percent heavier than the average daily turnover of 440.6 million shares seen so far in the month. Move on day +1.02 percent 12-month high 2,231.47 27 April 2011 12-month low 1,644.11 26 Sept 2011 Change on yr +11.7 percent All-time high 2,231.47 27 April 2011 All-time low 93.10 6 January 1981 ($1 = 1141.525 Korean Won) (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Kim Coghill)