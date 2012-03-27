* Bargain-hunters pick up recent underperformers
* Heaviest offshore buying in 2-wks prop up shares
* Korea Gas Corp jumps 11 pct on gas reserve discovery
* Samsung Elec close at another all-time record high
By Joonhee Yu
SEOUL, March 27 South Korean shares rose more
than 1 percent on Tuesday, their largest daily percentage gain
in two weeks, as bargain hunting sparked a rebound in recent
underperformers and as index heavyweight Samsung Electronics hit
fresh record highs.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed
1.02 percent higher at 2,039.76 points, after rising as much as
1.2 percent during morning trade.
"Foreign investors once again provided the key catalyst to
momentum, as we've seen all year, said Lim Dong-rak, an analyst
at Hanyang Securities.
"While domestic investors have been more conservative,
showing appetite only for bargain shares, it has been offshore
players who have been leading riskier bets even at high prices."
Foreign investors returned in force, gobbling up a net 324
billion won ($283.8 million) worth of shares, the largest
single-day net buying session by offshore players in nearly two
weeks.
Samsung Electronics, riding lofty first quarter
earnings expectations, extended this year's strong gains,
surging 2.82 percent to close at its session-high and all-time
peak of 1,311,000 won ($1,148.50).
Resource counters also led the rally, posting a sharp
turnaround after lagging in recent sessions. Hyundai Steel
gained 1.31 percent while Korea Zinc
soared 5.51 percent.
Korea Gas Corp (KOGAS) shares spiked 11.13
percent after the discovery of large natural gas reserves off
the coast of Mozambique. KOGAS has a 10 percent stake in the
area.
Shipbuilders rose after posting losses in four out of the
last five sessions, with Hyundai Heavy Industries
advancing 3.12 percent to lead its peers.
Crude oil refiners failed to ride the broad recovery in what
had been laggard sectors. Analysts said the slow pace of
transferring higher fuel costs to consumers highlighted weakness
in the sector.
SK Innovation, South Korea's largest refiner,
fell 1.21 percent while S-Oil, the country's
third-largest, shed 0.44 percent.
The three major U.S. stock indices all climbed more than 1
percent on Monday to retake multi-year highs after Fed Chairman
Ben Bernanke stressed the need for a quicker recovery in the
U.S. economy, leaving the door open for further quantitative
easing.
Also underpinning sentiment was the latest data from a
Munich-based think tank that showed German business morale
improved for a fifth straight month in March.
The benchmark KOSPI 200 index rose 1.23 percent
while the junior, tech-heavy KOSDAQ edged 0.32 percent
lower.
The main bourse saw the busiest day of trading so far in
March with 599.1 million shares exchanging hands, 36 percent
heavier than the average daily turnover of 440.6 million shares
seen so far in the month.
Move on day +1.02 percent
12-month high 2,231.47 27 April 2011
12-month low 1,644.11 26 Sept 2011
Change on yr +11.7 percent
All-time high 2,231.47 27 April 2011
All-time low 93.10 6 January 1981
($1 = 1141.525 Korean Won)
(Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Kim Coghill)