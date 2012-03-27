SEOUL, March 28 Seoul shares may get off to a
weaker start on Wednesday as they correct after hefty gains the
session before and following Wall Street's retreat from
four-year highs.
"Shares have reached a level where investors are once again
looking to let the market cool off a little bit, and some
negative U.S. data signals may be excuse enough to trigger a
pullback," said Lee Kyung-soo, an analyst at Shinyoung
Securities.
He added that ample liquidity underpinning the market would
limit the scale of any correction, however. He expected the
KOSPI average to move in a tight range of 2,025-2,045.
U.S. single-family home prices were unchanged in January,
according to the S&P/Case-Shiller index, suggesting a battered
housing market kept crawling along the bottom.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose
1.02 percent to close at 2,039.76 points on Tuesday.
-----------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 22:10 GMT-------------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1,412.52 -0.28% -3.990
USD/JPY 83.15 -0.05% -0.040
10-YR US TSY YLD 2.187 -- 0.000
SPOT GOLD $1,679.95 -0.01% -0.090
US CRUDE $106.80 -0.49% -0.530
DOW JONES 13197.73 -0.33% -43.90
ASIA ADRS 130.23 -0.02% -0.02
---------------------------------------------------------------
>Wall St dips, but winners gain as quarter end near
>Bonds rise on outlook for supportive Fed policy
>Dollar climbs, snapping two-day drop vs euro
>Brent dips; potential oil reserve release weighs
---STOCKS TO WATCH---
**KIA MOTORS CORP **
KIA Motors has resumed full mass production at its U.S.
manufacturing facility in Georgia as of Monday, after a plant
fire at one of its key suppliers caused production delays last
week.
**SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS, LG ELECTRONICS**
LG Electronics Inc, Samsung Electronics Co
and four other companies including Apple Inc were
sued by Graphics Properties Holdings Inc, formerly known as
Silicon Graphics Inc, for allegedly infringing a patent through
their sale of mobile phones and other electronic
devices.
**HYOSUNG CORP **
Hyosung Corp has signed a 270 billion won ($238.04 million)
contract to build eight electric substations in Qatar, according
to local media reports.
($1 = 1134.2500 Korean won)
(Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Joseph Radford)